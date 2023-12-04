Plugging the holes in a leaky defense has helped Wisconsin win five consecutive games

MADISON – As Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his assistants evaluated preseason practices, they began to sense the pieces were in a place for a solid corps capable of challenging the best teams in the Big Ten.

Three games into the season, the Badgers were 1-2 thanks to an ugly, two-game losing streak.

After the double-digit losses to Tennessee and Providence, it was clear the one area that had to be bolstered was UW’s defense.

Greg Gard's team appeared defenseless in double-digit losses to Tennessee and Providence

The Volunteers and Friars combined to shoot 53.6% and score 152 points in the victories over UW.

“We were just too loose defensively,” Gard said. “Too spread out. Not physical enough. I think we maybe didn’t understand how important (defense) was. …

“I think we’re better defensively, much better than we were a month ago. And then I think there is a growing belief of how good together this group can be.”

UW (6-2) takes a five-game winning streak into its Big Ten opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan State (4-3).

The primary reason for the turnaround has been a tighter, more connected defense. Individual players have improved and the communication and rotations have gotten better.

“Our guys take pride in starting there,” Gard said. “It doesn’t start when you get to a game. You have to be able to defend in practice consistently.”

Gard lauded the improvement of transfer AJ Storr.

"He is one example," Gard said. "He has come so far in a short amount of time. He has taken coaching and learning."

UW has beaten Robert Morris, Virginia, SMU, Western Illinois and Marquette since the consecutive losses.

Those teams combined to shoot 41.3% and average 56.6 points.

Wisconsin's defense was solid against Marquette

Marquette came in shooting 49.0% and averaging 81.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles were held to season-low marks for shooting (41.8%) and points (64).

UW’s best defensive sequence against the Golden Eagles came in the first half after the Badgers' Max Klesmit hit a three-pointer for a 20-13 lead.

The Golden Eagles got the ball into the front court and then passed six times before Tre Norman, hounded by John Blackwell, missed a contested shot in the lane with four seconds left on the shot clock.

Oso Ighodaro corralled the loose ball, but David Joplin, hounded by Tyler Wahl, eventually air-balled a turnaround jumper with seven seconds on the shot clock.

Ighodaro got the loose ball again but was standing out of bounds.

UW ball.

“They have grown up since early in the year,” analyst Bill Raftery said during the telecast. “Back to what you’re accustomed to seeing with this Wisconsin team.”

Badgers didn't flinch in the second half after Marquette pulled within a point

Although they never trailed and led for 39 minutes 43 seconds, the Badgers were tested in the second half.

Marquette cut a 13-point halftime deficit to one point four times. UW never relinquished the lead and re-established control thanks to big plays from several players.

“The team has got so much poise this year,” said Klesmit, who scored all 21 of his points in the opening half.

Gard’s research revealed UW had 23 games last season decided in the final four minutes. UW won just 13 of those games and lost a lead in eight of the 10 losses.

This team rallied to beat SMU to win the Fort Myers Tip-Off and pushed back hard after Marquette’s surge.

“When adversity comes, you’ve got to attack it,” Gard said. “We didn’t get that deer-in-the-headlight look. We responded.

“The older guys in the huddle – Tyler (Wahl), Max and Chucky (Hepburn) – were pretty vocal. They got after some guys about how we needed to play. And they responded. …

“Part of that is just growth and maturity. They’re another year older. Everybody is back.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go through those rough times to grow. Get bopped around a little bit and figured some things out. It doesn’t always happen overnight.

“What we’re seeing is the result of what we went through last year and the growth that is starting to take place.

“We’ve got to keep pushing. We’re not where we need to be and can be.”

Winning at Michigan State won’t be easy. The Badgers are just 16-50 in East Lansing. They have won the last two meetings at the Breslin Center but before that dropped 12 straight.

“It just shows the team that we have,” Wahl said after the victory over Marquette. “We have the belief and we just got the opportunity to put it out there on display.

“We’re going to enjoy this one for a day and then we’ve going to look forward to Michigan State on Tuesday and keep getting better every single day in practice.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin defense has improved after losses to Tennessee, Providence