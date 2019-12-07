Plowden scores 23 to carry Bowling Green over Oakland 68-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) -- Daeqwon Plowden had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 68-65 on Saturday.

Tayler Mattos had 12 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-2). Dylan Frye added 10 points and seven assists.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-5). Tray Maddox Jr. added 19 points and five rebounds. Kevin Kangu had seven assists.

Bowling Green takes on Cleveland State at home next Sunday. Oakland matches up against Michigan State next Saturday.

