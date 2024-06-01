PLNU baseball and Team Impact surprise 10-year-old Nathan Deluna with trip to D2 College World Series

POINT LOMA (KUSI)– It all started when Team Impact paired 10-year-old Nathan with the Point Loma Nazarene baseball team.

Team IMPACT matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Nathan has a heart condition called severe Ebstein’s anomaly with ventricular septal defect (VSD) and has had three open heart surgeries.

But, the Point Loma Nazarene baseball team has given him new friendships and baseball skills that will last him a lifetime.

The team has also changed learning that it is about more than just baseball seeing Nathan light up at practices and games. He has completely become a part of the team.

So, the Sea Lions could not make their D2 College World Series run without Nathan, leading to Team Impact paying his way across the country to Cary, North Carolina to cheer them on.

