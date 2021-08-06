Breaking News:

PLL, PLLL Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site www.bgandg.com/pll.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pll or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Piedmont you have until September 21, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


