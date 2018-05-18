Pliskova fined 'four-digit' sum for damaging umpire's chair

Karolina Pliskova has been fined a "four-digit amount" for an outburst that saw her smash the umpire's chair at the Internazionali d'Italia, according to her fiance and manager.

The Czech was left enraged by a line call that went against her in a second-round defeat to Maria Sakkari on Wednesday.

With the score at 5-5 40-40 in the third set, an overhead volley was called out despite replays suggesting the ball was inside the lines.

A lengthy delay followed, in which the tournament supervisor was summoned, and Sakkari went on to convert the break point before winning the match 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Pliskova lost her cool in sensational fashion at the end of the match, repeatedly striking the umpire's chair with her racquet, leaving a hole in the chair.

The world number five has now been punished for her loss of temper.

Her manager, Michal Hrdlicka, wrote on Twitter: "Karolina was fined by the WTA and accepted the fine.

"She has also decided to send the same amount from her endowment fund for a good cause. It's a four-digit amount."