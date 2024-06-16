Pliskova fights back to reach Nottingham Open final

Karolina Pliskova booked her place in the Nottingham Open final as she came from behind to defeat France's Diane Parry.

The Czech Republic player lost the opening set in a tie-break but showed character to battle back for a 6-7 (9-11) 6-1 6-4 victory.

The sixth seed, 32, will face either Emma Raducanu or Katie Boulter in the final.

"I'm super happy to be through, especially after losing the first set," Pliskova said.

"It's not usual to play three matches in one-and-a-half days but they have to play next, which is good for me, so I'll eat, rest and get ready."

This week's schedule has been significantly hit by inclement weather, with rain stopping play on multiple occasions, including on Saturday when British players Raducanu and Boulter had to stop their match after just one set.

The pair will complete their semi-final on Sunday afternoon with the winner then swiftly returning to court to face Pliskova.

Pliskova, who beat top seed Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals, is looking to lift the Nottingham Open title for the second time after her 2016 triumph.