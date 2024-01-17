Plenty of strong showings on the ice: Cast your vote for the Hometeam Boys' and Girls' Hockey Player of the Week

Readers can vote for their favorite high school performances for the Hometeam Athlete of the Week polls.

There were plenty of great performances last week on the ice, and Tommy Cassell takes a look at some of the best of them for readers to vote on for the Hometeam boys' and girls’ hockey player of the week.

Tap of the stick to St. John's Luke Gerardi, who topped last week's poll with 469 votes (32.8 percent), edging Lunenburg's Garrett Hakey (262 votes) for the honor.

More: Check out who tops the updated Hometeam boys' and girls' hockey scoring, goalie leaders

More: How's my team doing? Check out the updated Hometeam high school winter sports 2023-24 standings

Addy Cagan, Algonquin

This goaltender stopped 20 shots to earn the shutout in a 2-0 win over Natick before making 26 saves to put up another shutout in a 4-0 victory over Martha’s Vineyard.

Aiden Collins, Hopedale

This junior from Milford scored twice in a loss to Grafton prior to adding two more goals in Hopedale’s 5-4 victory over East Longmeadow.

Luke Gerardi, St. John’s

This senior continues to score at a high clip as Gerardi garnered two power-play goals in the Pioneers’ 2-1 victor over BC High before he scored two more times in St. John’s 7-4 loss to Xaverian.

Cam Michaud, Grafton

This senior scored three goals in the Gators’ 7-4 win over Hopedale at Blackstone Valley IcePlex before tallying his team’s first score in a 2-1 win over Nashoba at the DCU Center.

Andrew Nicosia, Lunenburg

This sophomore collected a hat trick and two assists to lead the visiting Blue Knights to a 6-1 victory over Assabet at Navin Rink.

Anthony Nuzzolilo, Shrewsbury

This senior scored twice and added a helper in a 3-2 victory over Andover while adding two more goals in a 5-2 win over Westford.

Curtis Patrick, St. Paul

This junior forward found the net four separate times in the Knights’ 5-0 win over host Hudson.

Sal Smarra, Worcester

This senior scored two goals and added two assists in the Warriors’ first win of the season, a 5-1 decision over Tri-County.

Joe Sullivan, Northbridge

This senior scored twice and added an assist in the Rams’ narrow 5-4 victory over Longmeadow.

Cast Your Vote

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vote for the Hometeam Boys' and Girls' Hockey Player of the Week