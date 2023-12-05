Plenty of stellar gridiron performances - which Central Mass. stars shined the brightest?

With the 2023 high school football season in the books, Rich Garven unveils his third annual Player of the Year candidates.

Please note, this a personal ballot compiled from firsthand observations and conversations with football followers and is separate from the Hometeam Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, who will be selected along with the rest of the Super Team by the T&G staff and revealed at a later date.

More: Hometeam Central Mass. high school football standings, leaders

More: Two undefeated championship teams, but only one can top the final Small Schools football poll

More: Gators great on the gridiron: Grafton repeats on top in the final Terrific 10 large schools poll

St. John's Logan Mercer is tackled by Shrewsbury High's William Tonelli, center, and Cooper Ackerman, center right on Friday September 22, 2023 in Shrewsbury.

Cooper Ackerman, Shrewsbury

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound senior defensive end/tight end was disruptive and dominant as the Colonials went 6-5 and advanced to the Division 1 state tournament. Ackerman collected 50-plus tackles, a sack and multiple quarterback pressures and passes defensed and averaged 21.7 yards on his three receptions, two of which went for touchdowns.

South's Ransford Adri.

Ransford Adri, South

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior quarterback was a dynamic dual threat while leading the Colonels to a 7-4 record and their third consecutive trip to the Division 4 state tournament in his third season as a starter. Adri rushed for 1,399 yards (8.2 average) and 18 touchdowns, passed for 1,059 yards and eight TDs and scored 124 points.

Maynard's Mateo Arellano.

Mateo Arellano, Maynard

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior receiver/defensive back displayed a nose for the ball as the Tigers went 7-4 and advanced to the Division 6 state tournament. Arellano caught 45 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards a reception and 25.2 yards on his TDs, scored 58 points and intercepted five passes to give him seven picks in two seasons.

Hudson's Jake Attaway.

Jake Attaway, Hudson

This is the second straight nomination for the 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback/safety after guiding the Hawks to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Division 6 state semifinals Attaway rushed for 1,565 yards and 25 touchdowns, passed for 1,409 yards and 19 TDs, scored 156 points, made 31 tackles, and led Central Mass. with seven interceptions.

Bay Path’s Kaiden Brochu.

Kaiden Brochu, Bay Path

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior running back/linebacker once again carried the load as the Minutemen went 10-3 while advancing to the Division 6 state tournament and winning the State Vocational Large Schools Super Bowl. Brochu led Central Mass. in rushing (2,471 yards) and scoring (240) by wide margins and made 50-plus tackles.

Gardner's Alex Figueroa.

Alex Figueroa, Gardner

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior quarterback was efficient and productive as the Wildcats advanced to the Division 7 state tournament and finished 9-3, tripling their win total from a year ago. Figueroa averaged 20 yards per completion while passing for 1,616 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 11 TDs, averaging a score every 5.6 attempts.

Tyngsborough quarterback Bryce Goulet throws in the first quarter against Uxbridge.

Bryce Goulet, Tyngsborough

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior quarterback got it done on the ground and through the air as the Tigers went 8-3 and reached the Division 7 state quarterfinals. Goulet averaged 7.2 yards a carry while rushing for 1,116 yards and 18 TDs, completed 60% of his attempts while passing for 1,404 yards and 19 TDs and scored 116 points.

Uxbridge's Kellen LaChapelle passes versus Amesbury in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Friday December 1, 2023.

Kellen LaChapelle, Uxbridge

This is the second consecutive nomination for the 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior quarterback after directing the Spartans to the Division 7 Super Bowl championship to cap a 13-0 campaign. LaChapelle rushed for 1,416 yards and 26 touchdowns – including a record-tying five scores in the Super Bowl – passed for 1,172 yards and 17 TDs and scored 160 points to give him 362 for his career.

Blackstone-Millville's Dan Lawton takes off for a 89-yard touchdown against Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs Saturday.

Daniel Lawton, Blackstone-Millville

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior running back/linebacker/returner did it all as the Chargers posted a 9-2 record and reached the Division 7 state quarterfinals. Lawton rushed for 1,836 yards (13.0 average) and 24 touchdowns, scored 162 points, made 56 tackles and intercepted two passes while amassing 2,111 all-purpose yards.

Leominster quarterback Osiris Lopez celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against Fitchburg at Fenway Park Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Osiris Lopez, Leominster

It was another sensational season for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback, who led the Blue Devils to a 6-5 record, the Mid-Wach A championship and a Division 1 state tournament berth. Lopez passed for 1,877 yards and 22 TDs, averaged 9.6 yards a carry while rushing for 643 yards and five touchdowns and intercepted three passes on defense.

Joe Marino, Westborough

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior was a three-year, two-way starting lineman who captained the Rangers to an 8-3 record, the Mid-Wach B championship and a berth in the Division 3 state tournament. Marino anchored the O-line line at center and defensively collected 60-plus tackles while constantly facing and frequently beating double teams.

Grafton's Riley McCann gets after Marblehead quarterback Colt Wales.

Riley McCann, Grafton

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior two-way lineman was a road grader and pocket disrupter as the Gators went 9-3 and advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals. The versatile McCann started on offense for the third straight season and collected 54 tackles, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for a defense that allowed a Central Mass.-low 8.4 points per game.

West Boylston's Jake O'Brien, left, is congratulated by Jake Arcand after O'Brien sacked Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox in the Division 8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

Jake O’Brien, West Boylston

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior lineman was a three-year, two-way starter who helped the Lions go 13-0 and win their second straight Super Bowl, this one in Division 8. O’Brien lined up at guard for an offense that averaged a Central Mass.-best 44.2 points and on the interior defensively, where he collected 39.5 tackles and six sacks.

Clinton's Axel Ramos rushes for a first down versus the South Shore Vikings in the Division 7 first round playoff on Friday November 3, 2023.

Axel Ramos, Clinton

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior receiver/runner/defensive back propelled the Gaels to a 7-5 record and spot in the Division 7 state semifinals. Ramos rushed for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns on 94 carries (10.7 average), pulled in 14 passes for 286 yards (20.4) and two TDs, scored 84 points, made 44.5 tackles, and had an interception.

Doherty’s Juan Reynolds hauls in a touchdown pass.

Juan Reynolds, Doherty

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior receiver/defensive back was a big-time playmaker on both sides of ball as the Highlanders went 8-3 and secured a berth in the Division 3 state tournament. Reynolds averaged 16 yards on his 22 receptions, five of which went for touchdowns, 21.4 yards on eight carries, two of which went for TDs, and collected 29 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

Cast Your Vote

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: VOTE: Who were the top high school football players this year in Central Mass?