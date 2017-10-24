Plenty of sizzle as Dodgers, Astros square off

LOS ANGELES -- If regular-season wins are an accurate indicator, the 2017 World Series shapes up as one of the best matchups in decades.

It will be the 104-win Los Angeles Dodgers against the 101-win Houston Astros, just the eighth time in baseball history -- and first since 1970 -- that the two teams playing for the championship hit triple-digit victories. And with temperatures in Los Angeles expected to soar to the 100-degree mark, the heat will be on in more ways than one.

The Astros and Dodgers were National League West rivals as late as 1993, and Houston only moved into the American League in 2013. The clubs staged an epic playoff series in 1981 when the likes of Nolan Ryan and Fernando Valenzuela were leading the charge.

On Tuesday, it will be another classic duel in Astros-Dodgers history as Houston's Dallas Keuchel will face Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw in Game 1. Both left-handers are former Cy Young Award winners.

"They're a great team," Kershaw said about the Astros on Monday. "Their whole lineup is really solid. You saw that all year. They won 100 games for a reason. It starts with (Jose) Altuve and (Carlos) Correa in the middle of that lineup. They're both exceptional baseball players. Really all the way down (the lineup), they have a lot of guys that swing the bats well."

Although he sounded choked up on multiple occasions after the Dodgers advanced to the World Series with a victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Kershaw says he is locked in now that Los Angeles finally learned its opponent late Saturday night.

And while an emotional release before the World Series might sound a bit premature, remember that for all of Kershaw's regular-season greatness, his MVP and three Cy Young Awards, he is also known for his less-than-commanding postseason results: 6-7 with a 4.40 ERA.