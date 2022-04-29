Plenty of receiver and edge rusher talent available to Packers on Day 2
Wide receiver and edge rusher – two need positions for Brian Gutekunst’s roster entering Day 2 of the NFL draft – are well-stocked with attractive options as the Green Bay Packers shift focus to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.
Given the depth and talent left, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if two of the team’s three picks on Day 2 come at receiver and edge rusher.
Here are the available players on Dane Brugler’s big board at wide receiver and edge rusher entering the second round:
Wide receivers
No. 45: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
No. 47: George Pickens, Georgia
No. 59: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
No. 61: Christian Watson, North Dakota State
No. 71: John Metchie III, Alabama
No. 89: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
No. 95: David Bell, Purdue
No. 105: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
No. 106: Calvin Austin III, Memphis
No. 111: Khalil Shakir, Boise State
No. 118: Danny Gray, SMU
No. 126: Kyle Philips, UCLA
No. 148: Justyn Ross, Clemson
No. 157: Bo Melton, Rutgers
Thoughts: This is a strong group remaining, with strong options for both the second and third rounds. The Packers getting some combination of Pickens, Tolbert, Watson, Pierce, Metchie and Shakir on Day 2 would be excellent.
Edge rushers
No. 28: Arnold Ebekeite, Penn State
No. 37: Logan Hall, Houston
No. 43: David Ojabo, Michigan
No. 48: Boye Mafe, Minnesota
No. 63: Drake Jackson, USC
No. 65: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
No. 69: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
No. 78: Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
No. 82: DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
No. 83: Josh Paschal, Kentucky
No. 88: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
No. 91: Sam Williams, Ole Miss
No. 97: Alex Wright, UAB
No. 100: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
No. 111: Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
Thoughts: This group is so deep entering Day 2 that the Packers almost have to grab one of them at some point. The top six are all elite athletes with big upside. Enagbare, Paschal and Thomas are physical and disruptive.
