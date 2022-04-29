Plenty of receiver and edge rusher talent available to Packers on Day 2

Wide receiver and edge rusher – two need positions for Brian Gutekunst’s roster entering Day 2 of the NFL draft – are well-stocked with attractive options as the Green Bay Packers shift focus to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

Given the depth and talent left, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if two of the team’s three picks on Day 2 come at receiver and edge rusher.

Here are the available players on Dane Brugler’s big board at wide receiver and edge rusher entering the second round:

Wide receivers

No. 45: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

No. 47: George Pickens, Georgia

No. 59: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

No. 61: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

No. 71: John Metchie III, Alabama

No. 89: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

No. 95: David Bell, Purdue

No. 105: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

No. 106: Calvin Austin III, Memphis

No. 111: Khalil Shakir, Boise State

No. 118: Danny Gray, SMU

No. 126: Kyle Philips, UCLA

No. 148: Justyn Ross, Clemson

No. 157: Bo Melton, Rutgers

Thoughts: This is a strong group remaining, with strong options for both the second and third rounds. The Packers getting some combination of Pickens, Tolbert, Watson, Pierce, Metchie and Shakir on Day 2 would be excellent.

Edge rushers

No. 28: Arnold Ebekeite, Penn State

No. 37: Logan Hall, Houston

No. 43: David Ojabo, Michigan

No. 48: Boye Mafe, Minnesota

No. 63: Drake Jackson, USC

No. 65: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

No. 69: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

No. 78: Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

No. 82: DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

No. 83: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

No. 88: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

No. 91: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

No. 97: Alex Wright, UAB

No. 100: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

No. 111: Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Thoughts: This group is so deep entering Day 2 that the Packers almost have to grab one of them at some point. The top six are all elite athletes with big upside. Enagbare, Paschal and Thomas are physical and disruptive.

