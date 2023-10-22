Plenty of problems in Provo for Texas Tech football | Giese

Where did it go wrong this time?

It started innocent enough. Texas Tech's football game against BYU hadn't even reached viewers on FS1 at the time — the ending to Wisconsin-Illinois ran a bit long. LJ Martin, a one-time Tech commit, busted loose for a 55-yard run on the opening possession of the game.

One run that accounted for nearly all of the Cougars' average of 67 rushing yards per game entering Saturday's Big 12 contest in a single shot.

BYU converted the touchdown. It was a bad omen. This was going to be a long night for Texas Tech, in every area of the game.

That solitary run paved the way for the Cougars to total a season-high 150 rushing yards. It precluded five turnovers by the Red Raiders and four quarters of an offense unable to generate sustained drives until the result was no longer in question.

Yards weren't difficult to find. The Red Raiders outgained the Cougars 389-277 for the game. How drives ended — abruptly, most of the time — prevented Tech from getting any traction in the 27-14 loss.

Myles Price tried to light a spark with hard running on punt returns, but his fumble was one of five giveaways on the night for Texas Tech. Three of those came from true freshman Jake Strong, who made his first career start in Provo.

Failures in all three phases of the game led to a blunder. Head coach Joey McGuire has said the team has shifted how it handles road games in terms of preparation. It hasn't made the team any more successful away from Lubbock, though.

The second half was a slog, where even a late touchdown by Tahj Brooks in the fourth quarter didn't spark any enthusiasm. The game was over and there wasn't much left to do but run out the clock — which BYU finally, mercifully did by running the ball on its final drive.

And if there were those still clinging to the hope of an electric comeback, they were put to bed with Strong's third interception, one in which he was emphatically looking for a holding call to negate it.

Rookies don't get those calls, especially when the throw was into double coverage and nowhere near the intended receiver.

In all, Saturday's game was like most for Texas Tech this season: lackluster and full of mistakes, most of them avoidable. BYU didn't do anything to actually win the game itself.

The Cougars simply let the Red Raiders do their dirty work and were rewarded with a win.

