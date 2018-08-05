Plenty of Patriots love as Randy Moss enters Hall of Fame

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick were on hand in Canton, Ohio as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And yes, Carter confirmed, The Hooded One was wearing flip-flops for the occasion.

As for his induction speech, Moss saved his reflections on his transcendent time in New England for last...

The pride of Rand University is most fondly remembered for his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004), but what he did in his first season in New England in 2007 may never be replicated. Arriving in Foxboro on a bargain after two sleepy seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Moss promptly set the NFL landscape aflame with a single-season record 23 touchdown receptions as the Patriots became the first team to complete a 16-0 regular season, before falling to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in the game's history.

