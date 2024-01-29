Plenty of options at positions of need for the Saints at the 2024 Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is always a big step for the New Orleans Saints in their pre-draft process — they drafted three players from the event last year and signed a couple more as undrafted free agents. And this year’s Senior Bowl has plenty of talent. The Saints will have scouts and coaches in attendance evaluating the upcoming 2024 draft prospects through a week of interviews and three days of practices leading up to the all-star game itself.
We’ve highlighted some players to watch at positions of need for the Saints as all eyes turn to the Senior Bowl:
National Team: DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Latu is a popular selection for the Saints in the first round of the draft. He was previously medically retired from football but has returned to put up two healthy and dominant seasons at UCLA to catapult him into first round of the draft.
American Team: DE Chris Braswell, Alabama
Dallas Turner gets all the love on the Alabama defensive line, but Braswell had a stellar year himself. In his first year with a large role, the edge rusher had eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss. He also has three forced fumbles.
National Team: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Suamataia is an ultra athletic offensive lineman that could fit well on either side of the line. He has a bit of rawness to his game but has everything you could ask for in an NFL prospect.
American Team: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Paul is a guy to watch at left tackle for the Saints, which is the larger immediate need. He’s an experienced starter that could come in on day one and contribute to the offense while he grows his game even further.
National Team: WR Brenden Rice, USC
The son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice offers a nice Day 2 option for the Saints. He had a nice season as an option for Caleb Williams, hauling in 12 touchdowns and almost 800 yards.
American Team: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
Jacksaint was never the star of the Georgia offense but still had flashes as a depth player. He could take this week to show that it wasn’t a skill problem as much as a ‘too many mouths to feed’ problem in college. He’s strong and offers nice hands. Could be a nice Day 3 option.
National Team: DB Drew Willie, Virginia State
Willie is more of an unknown given that he finished his career up in D-II, but had nice production and could make a name for himself in Mobile. He’s someone to watch at nickel for the Saints later in the draft.
American Team: DB Javon Bullard, Georgia
Bullard was a versatile defender at Georgia splitting time at both nickel corner and safety. He shined as a sophomore with seven tackles for a loss and finished his college career with four interceptions.
National Team: IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Beebe is a left strong left guard that ended his career as a Consensus AP All-American. He is a potential day one starter for the Saints in the second round. While he will likely play left guard in the NFL, he has some experience at other spots though his shorter arms will likely keep him to the interior.
American Team: IOL Javion Cohen, Miami
Javion Cohen is another left guard option for New Orleans, has more experience at that spot than Beebe. He’s stronger than he is agile and will look to overpower defenders.
Honorable Mentions
National Team
TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
OT Jordan Morgan
WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
American Team
TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
DL Jordan Jefferson, LSU
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
DB Kris Abrams-Draine
RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville