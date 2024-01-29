Plenty of options at positions of need for the Saints at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is always a big step for the New Orleans Saints in their pre-draft process — they drafted three players from the event last year and signed a couple more as undrafted free agents. And this year’s Senior Bowl has plenty of talent. The Saints will have scouts and coaches in attendance evaluating the upcoming 2024 draft prospects through a week of interviews and three days of practices leading up to the all-star game itself.

We’ve highlighted some players to watch at positions of need for the Saints as all eyes turn to the Senior Bowl:

National Team: DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Latu is a popular selection for the Saints in the first round of the draft. He was previously medically retired from football but has returned to put up two healthy and dominant seasons at UCLA to catapult him into first round of the draft.

American Team: DE Chris Braswell, Alabama

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) makes a tackle on Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Turner gets all the love on the Alabama defensive line, but Braswell had a stellar year himself. In his first year with a large role, the edge rusher had eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss. He also has three forced fumbles.

National Team: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) catches the football behind offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) and Connor Pay (70) for a trick play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Suamataia is an ultra athletic offensive lineman that could fit well on either side of the line. He has a bit of rawness to his game but has everything you could ask for in an NFL prospect.

American Team: OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive tackle Patrick Paul (76) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Joseph Adedire (14) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul is a guy to watch at left tackle for the Saints, which is the larger immediate need. He’s an experienced starter that could come in on day one and contribute to the offense while he grows his game even further.

National Team: WR Brenden Rice, USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice offers a nice Day 2 option for the Saints. He had a nice season as an option for Caleb Williams, hauling in 12 touchdowns and almost 800 yards.

American Team: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) catches a pass while defended by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Jacksaint was never the star of the Georgia offense but still had flashes as a depth player. He could take this week to show that it wasn’t a skill problem as much as a ‘too many mouths to feed’ problem in college. He’s strong and offers nice hands. Could be a nice Day 3 option.

National Team: DB Drew Willie, Virginia State

Willie is more of an unknown given that he finished his career up in D-II, but had nice production and could make a name for himself in Mobile. He’s someone to watch at nickel for the Saints later in the draft.

American Team: DB Javon Bullard, Georgia

Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod (81) can’t bring in the catch while defended by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Bullard was a versatile defender at Georgia splitting time at both nickel corner and safety. He shined as a sophomore with seven tackles for a loss and finished his college career with four interceptions.

National Team: IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe is a left strong left guard that ended his career as a Consensus AP All-American. He is a potential day one starter for the Saints in the second round. While he will likely play left guard in the NFL, he has some experience at other spots though his shorter arms will likely keep him to the interior.

American Team: IOL Javion Cohen, Miami

Javion Cohen is another left guard option for New Orleans, has more experience at that spot than Beebe. He’s stronger than he is agile and will look to overpower defenders.

Honorable Mentions

National Team

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

OT Jordan Morgan

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

American Team

TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

DL Jordan Jefferson, LSU

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

DB Kris Abrams-Draine

RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire