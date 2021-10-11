Plenty of good to go around the bad from 49ers’ Week 5 loss to Cardinals

The 49ers went into Arizona with a rookie quarterback and gave themselves a real chance to knock off the NFL’s last undefeated team.

While the disappointment from a 17-10 loss comes with a number of things San Francisco can do better and players who can perform better, there was a ton of good to pull out of a disappointing defeat in the desert.

Here’s some of the good and some of the bad from Sunday afternoon:

Good: Defensive line

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The 49ers defensive front couldn’t have played much better against MVP frontrunner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. They sacked Murray twice and never let him get going on the ground. They flustered him on the interior and didn’t let him consistently escape the pocket. Murray had just 1 rushing yard and a potent Cardinals offense never got rolling in part because of the play of the 49ers’ defensive front.

Bad: CB Josh Norman

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Norman in his return from bruised lungs was given the nigh impossible task of slowing down Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He was targeted seven times and allowed four completions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Norman was also hit for two penalties in coverage. He was in a good spot to stop the Cardinals’ final score that wound up being the difference, but couldn’t quite get a hand on it to keep it away from Hopkins. Getting a matchup that isn’t one of the four or five best receivers in the league should help Norman when the 49ers face the Colts in Week 7.

Good: WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for Aiyuk’s lack of targets isn’t becoming clearer as the season wears on, especially when he comes up with plays like the 26-yard catch-and-run he had to help set up the 49ers’ first touchdown. On a second-and-25, Lance let one rip toward a well-covered Aiyuk in the middle. The second-year receiver made a terrific catch in traffic then gained his feet, made a move and raced ahead for a pickup of 26 and a first down. It was one of only two catches, but he racked up 32 yards and managed to turn both receptions into first downs. His other catch was a diving snag on the sideline with a cornerback draped all over him. Aiyuk is good. He just needs more opportunities.

Bad: Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t Shanahan’s best game as a play caller. The 49ers were one-for-five on fourth down tries. One of them was a questionable fourth-and-4 choice midway through the fourth quarter. Another was on a fourth-and-1 where the 49ers tried the Kyle Juszczyk QB sneak again, but the Cardinals were all over it and stuffed it for no gain. The creativity in general with Lance wasn’t there though, and that’s what was most disconcerting. Perhaps this was a bare bones game plan to simply get through the week, but given the expectations for what a Lance-led offense could’ve looked like, San Francisco fell well short.

Good: RB Elijah Mitchell

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Mitchell’s return infused some life into the 49ers’ rushing attack, and it’s abundantly clear he’s their best runner. He earned nine of the 49ers’ 11 carries by running backs and turned those attempts into 43 yards. He has good speed and can attack the edges in a way fellow rookie Trey Sermon can’t. If the 49ers offense is going to get on track, it’s going to require a heavy dose of Mitchell.

Bad: Right side OL

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

While the right side of the 49ers’ offensive line isn’t anywhere near the worst in the league, they’re not playing at the same level the rest of the line is. The offensive line allowed seven of San Francisco’s eight pressures yesterday. Neither Laken Tomlinson nor Alex Mack gave one up, and Trent Williams gave up one. On the right side, Daniel Brunskill allowed a pair of pressures and Mike McGlinchey gave up four. The Cardinals’ lone sack of the day was placed on McGlinchey per Pro Football Focus. To make matters worse, Brunskill was the second-worst graded run blocker by PFF. He was only better than McGlinchey who had a whale of a time slowing down Cardinals DL JJ Watt. The 49ers offense needs McGlinchey and Brunskill to be better if they’re going to maximize what they’re doing on offense.

