Plenty of comebacks and OT heroics: Cast your vote for the StormWorks Football Player of the Week

Fans can vote for the top Central Mass. high school athlete every week on telegram.com.

With the second week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances.

Congratulations to Lunenburg's Hunter Matson, who recorded 33,368 votes (44.7 percent) in last week's poll of nearly 75,000 votes to earn the top spot. Matson edged St. Bernard's Salvi Bilotta (21,698) and St. John's Dylan DiPietro (8,043) for the honor.

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

Ransford Adri, South

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior quarterback led a fourth-quarter comeback as the Colonels edged Grafton, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Adri scored on runs of 3 and, with 24 seconds remaining, 2 yards to cap off long drives on consecutive possessions and provided the margin of victory with a conversion rush.

Mateo Arellano, Maynard

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior receiver was a big-time playmaker as the Tigers rolled to a 46-6 win over Worcester Tech to even their record to 1-1. Arellano caught four passes for 102 yards (25.5 average), including first-quarter touchdowns of 53 and 14 yards.

Michael Benway, Marlborough

The junior quarterback maximized his completions as the Panthers posted a 35-0 win at Falmouth to improve to 2-0. Benway connected on three passes, and they all went for touchdowns, of 31, 19 and 17 yards to boost his season stats to 7 of 11 for 145 yards and four TDs.

Bradyn Downes, Bay Path

The junior running back scored early and often as the Minutemen raised their record to 2-0 with a 42-21 win over Leicester. Downes rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, averaging 13.5 yards a tote and scoring on runs of 30 yards in the first quarter and 32 in the second.

Nay’Jean Holley, Bartlett

The senior running back got the job done in the open field and in the red zone as the Indians rallied from a 12-point, first-quarter deficit to defeat Keefe Tech, 22-12, for their first win of the season. Holley rushed for touchdowns of 3, 1 and 5 yards while piling up more than 200 yards of total offense.

Adam Howe, Tantasqua

Howe was precise and productive as the Warriors defeated Auburn, 23-20, in overtime to break into the win column. The junior quarterback completed 18 of 26 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, the last coming in OT as the Warriors overcame a deficit for the third time.

Kameen Kelley, North

The senior running back led a deep and productive backfield as the Polar Bears ran their way to a 48-28 win over Ayer-Shirley to move to 2-0. Kelley rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown ‒ giving him four TDs on the young season – on 17 carries, averaging a healthy 12.3 yards a tote.

Joel LaChapelle, Northbridge

The sophomore quarterback had a hand in the game’s first and final touchdowns as the Rams defeated St. Bernard’s, 22-20, in overtime to move to 1-1. LaChapelle threw a 13-yard TD pass in the first quarter and ran it in from 3 yards out to tie the score in in OT before securing the win with a conversion rush.

Kellen LaChapelle, Uxbridge

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound senior quarterback was his typically dynamic dual self as the Spartans remained undefeated with a 56-0 win over Valley Tech. LaChapelle was 9 for 9 passing for 112 yards and four touchdowns (8, 8, 8, 4 yards) and rushed for 98 yards and two TDs (25, 6) on four carries.

Daniel Lawton, Blackstone-Millville

The senior running back scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to propel the unbeaten Chargers to a 37-0 win over Southbridge. Lawton rushed for 186 yards and – for the second straight game – two touchdowns (79, 12 yards) on 10 carries and returned an interception 12 yards to the end zone.

Axel Ramos, Clinton

The senior running back/defensive was a two-way standout as the Gaels defeated Oakmont, 28-6, to notch their first win of the season. Ramos opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and closed it with a 23-yard interception return for a TD in the third.

Josiah Spiegel, Shrewsbury

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior running back reached the end zone three times in the first half as the Colonials topped Acton-Boxborough, 49-14, to even their record at 1-1. Spiegel rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns (4, 6 yards) on 14 carries and caught three passes for 68 yards and a TD (15).

William Sirleaf, Shepherd Hill

The junior linebacker was a defensive dynamo as the Rams jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead while on their way to defeating Groton-Dunstable, 42-20, to improve to 1-1. Sirleaf made a team-high 10 tackles and was a pocket disrupter while recording two sacks.

Bryce Venne, Quabbin

The junior receiver/defensive back made his presence felt on offense and defense as the Panthers held off David Prouty for a 34-29 win to move to 1-1. Venne had a pick-six in the first quarter, caught a 38-yard scoring strike in the second and broke up a fourth-down pass with time winding down to secure the win.

