Plenty of blame to go around for Rams’ rapid regression in last 2 weeks

All was well in Los Angeles in the first eight weeks of the season. The Rams were 7-1 and riding a four-game winning streak in which they beat all of their opponents by at least nine points. But in the last two games, the Rams have looked like anything but a Super Bowl contender.

In fact, they’ve looked like a team that might struggle to make the playoffs.

They were blown out by the Titans, 28-16, last week and then on Monday night, the 49ers steamrolled them, 31-10. Their 26 total points are the second-fewest in a two-game stretch under Sean McVay, according to ESPN Stats and Info, and it’s the first time they were held under 20 points in back-to-back losses since 2016.

Warranted or not, panic is beginning to set in among Rams fans after the team fell to 7-3 – a record that’s still plenty impressive and is just one game off the best mark in the NFL. But if the Rams continue to play the way they have the last two weeks, they’ll be in trouble.

The blame for this rapid regression doesn’t fall on one or two individuals, either.

Sean McVay

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McVay has not had a very good two weeks for the Rams. Against the Titans, he abandoned the run too quickly, especially in the red zone when the ground game was working. Tennessee was generating a ton of pressure on Matthew Stafford, yet McVay kept going with empty sets and opting not to keep extra players in as blockers.

Against the 49ers, it wasn’t any better. His decision to attempt a fake field goal before halftime was questionable at the time and it only looked worse after it came up 6 yards short of the line to gain.

Yes, the Rams fell behind early but attempting only six runs in the first half when the ground game was working did them no favors as they attempted a comeback. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel were effective, yet they combined for only nine carries, one of which was by Michel on the final play of the game.

McVay needs to improve his situational play calling and stop leaning so heavily on the pass – even if the Rams are behind early.

Matthew Stafford

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stafford deserves a significant portion of the blame, too. In the last two weeks, he’s thrown four interceptions, even though one of them wasn’t his fault. He handed the Titans 14 points in the first half with two awful interceptions, and against the Browns, he inexplicably threw a bomb to Odell Beckham Jr. on the opening drive when the receiver wasn’t even looking for the ball.

His accuracy has been way off the last two weeks, as well. He’s throwing behind receivers, over their heads and not putting the ball in the proper spots to allow them to make plays. It hasn’t helped that his receivers have dropped seven passes in the last two weeks, including six on Monday night, but Stafford has to be better, too.

He hasn’t played nearly well enough to help the Rams win and his turnovers have dug the Rams into an early hole.

Raheem Morris

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Rams have been playing a bend-don’t-break style of defense this season but against the 49ers on Monday night, they were as ineffective as they’ve been all season. They allowed San Francisco to convert on eight of their 14 third-down attempts, including seven of its first eight.

He’s using Jalen Ramsey in confusing ways, too, rarely putting his best cornerback on Deebo Samuel or George Kittle on Monday night – only to watch both players pick up key third downs against players not named Ramsey.

He should have known the 49ers were going to run the ball right at the Rams. They attempted 44 rushes and gained 156 yards on the ground, only throwing it 19 times. Yet, Morris consistently called soft coverages and opted not to load the box to stop the run.

The players need to do a better job of executing, but Morris isn’t exactly setting this team up for success lately.

Pass catchers

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Against the 49ers, it looked like the Rams were trying to catch a football that had been lathered with butter. They dropped six passes, two of which would’ve gone for touchdowns and two others that would’ve picked up a first on third down.

It hasn’t just been one or two players, either. Van Jefferson has three drops in the last two weeks, Cooper Kupp had one on Monday night, Tyler Higbee dropped two against the 49ers and Ben Skowronek had a ball go through his hands in the end zone.

This team clearly misses Robert Woods already and until Odell Beckham Jr. gets fully up to speed, the receiving group could continue to struggle with Skowronek operating as a starter. This whole group needs to be better because seven drops in two weeks is doing the Rams no favors offensively.

Offensive line

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The offensive line played well enough against the 49ers. San Francisco had seven pressures and two sacks, but the protection was good and the running lanes were huge – when the Rams chose to keep the ball on the ground.

But against the Titans, the offensive line was atrocious, particularly on the interior. Stafford was under constant pressure and never looked comfortable in the pocket. The big men up front deserve plenty of blame for the loss to the Titans because they simply were not good enough.

It’s far from the biggest weakness on this team right now but there’s a direct correlation between pressure allowed and offensive struggles.

