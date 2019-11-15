Thursday Night Football has a rich history of providing insanely boring games. It unites the football watching community by reminding them that hey, maybe that weeknight ACC game is a better choice (it was!). Last night's literal scrap between Cleveland and Pittsburgh broke the mold, though, and everyone brought some real Weekend Enthusiasm to their takes today. Plus there's still 48 hours before any other games, so strap in.

There was a defensive lineman's take:

If you don't wanna get hit with your own helmet don't run up pic.twitter.com/0u7JCsopjG — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) November 15, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was an offensive tackle's take:

Garrett wil get the suspension he deserves. Pouncey was protecting his teammate after Garrett announced by hitting Rudolph in the head with a helmet that this fight has no rules. Pouncey gave Garrett what he wanted. Garrett is 23 years old..I'm glad I'm not who i was at 23 — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 15, 2019

There was Tarik Cohen's take:

Boy mason ate that helmet tho 😭 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) November 15, 2019

Allen Robinson was watching the Mavericks:

Mavs on tonight, you know I'm tuned in! Luka & 🦄! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) November 15, 2019

Story continues

The NFL just announced that Myles Garrett would be suspended indefinitely, so there will be certainly be more takes to come. When they come – and they will – from the Bears' direction, we'll have it covered.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000.



Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY



— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Plenty of Bears players had their own Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph takes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago