‘A pleasure’ – Real Madrid star speaks on playing with Kylian Mbappé

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this weekend spoken out on the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappé at the club.

Frontman Mbappé, of course, is at long last set to link up with Real Madrid with a view to next season.

After allowing the terms of his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to expire, the 25-year-old went on to commit to a deal in Spain’s capital through the summer of 2029.

Now busy at the European Championships with France, Mbappé will join up with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad later in the summer, no doubt eager to begin his journey with a club who had held an interest in his signature for the best part of a decade now.

And one individual who appears just as eager to at last join forces with the explosive wide-man comes in the form of Rodrygo.

Speaking in a press conference this weekend, Rodrygo was asked for his take on Mbappé’s impending arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu.

This comes with the Brazilian international’s place in boss Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI now potentially under threat.

Rodrygo, though, remains adamant that he is looking forward to the challenge, having explained:

“For me it will be a pleasure to play with Kylian Mbappé, I’ve always made that clear. He will help us to be stronger and stronger.”

Conor Laird | GSFN