'A pleasure to be a part of' - Odegaard on Gunners' performance

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring the opening goal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, speaking to Sky Sports after Monday's 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United: "We know it is a tough place to come.

"We have been really good and controlled the game. We knew what their game was like and when we had the ball we were in a good mood and created a lot – a solid and nice performance.

"We wanted to keep the momentum going and wanted to start strong. Places like this can be tricky if you don’t start well and we didn’t stop from there.

"I think it's unbelievable the work we do without the ball. We won 6-0 and recently we have won a lot, but the work we do without the ball from the front to the goalkeeper is really good and it is a pleasure to be a part of.

"We work on getting enough people in the box. I like to come from the deep and end up on the penalty spot. The front players attack other areas and one of us will get the ball and score hopefully."

On the impact of their winter break: "We needed a break, to be honest. We were in a tough moment before. We were tired and we needed a restart.

"We worked on some details and had some time off and came back strong. We just need to keep it up as the end of the season is when it matters.

"Every game is crucial. The top is a good fight and every game is important."

