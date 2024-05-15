'It's so pleasing we're back at this level' - Seaman

[PA Media]

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes the Gunners will be able to look back at this season as "another step forward", even if they fall short of winning a first Premier League title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side must beat Everton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to stand any chance of being champions, while also hoping Manchester City fail to beat West Ham at home.

Whatever the outcome, ex-England international Seaman said it has been another year of positive progress for the club.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "It's another step forward. After what happened last season when we had a little wobble towards the end, even to be contending at that stage was still, I felt, ahead of schedule.

"Now, what Mikel has turned Arsenal into is a team that is genuine contenders to win the league. It's so pleasing we're back at this level. We've not been there for quite a while and to be contenders is a great achievement for Mikel."

Asked if Arsenal will take confidence from this season into next, Seaman added: "Definitely. But you still need to add to the squad, whether that is a striker or a defender as cover. We saw what happened last season when we got injuries to vital parts of our team - it really affected us. We need cover, just like Manchester City have got. They've got cover in every position."