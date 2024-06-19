How pleased are you with Boyd's new deal

The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
There was no Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida Tuesday night.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
The fight will take place on the original date of the Tyson-Paul fight.