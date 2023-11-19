Please, get Georgia football's Carson Beck into Heisman Trophy conversation | Toppmeyer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Carson Beck won’t say it. He shouldn’t have to. The Georgia quarterback’s season-long performance should be enough to illustrate it clearly: Beck is worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration.

Beck doesn’t own a singular Heisman moment. He’s built a collection of little moments, particularly on third downs. Beck is a chain-moving machine on third-and-6. He conducted No. 1 Georgia’s third-down orchestra once more on Saturday throughout a 38-10 picking apart of No. 18 Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium.

Beck comes at this differently from players like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Washington’s Michael Penix or Oregon’s Bo Nix, the three frontrunners for college football’s top award. Those quarterbacks stockpile jaw-dropping highlights. Beck’s style is zipping 8-yard completions to Brock Bowers into tight windows on third-and-5.

“It’s easy to sit back and say, ‘Look at what this kid has done,’” Smart said, offering words that loosely resembled lobbying for Beck to receive more recognition. “The worst thing for Beck (as far as awards) is, he plays with a good defense, because it makes you not want to sit there and run it up.”

Contrast that with Daniels. LSU’s defense is an anchor, and LSU needs every ounce of Daniels’ brilliance to maintain a Top 25 ranking.

Still, Beck’s proficiency and consistency continue to impress me. His 298 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-30 passing against Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) marked an 11th consecutive game in which he topped 250.

“I have super high expectations for myself," Beck, said, "and they’re only going to continue to get higher.”

Already, he’s completing 72.9% of his pass attempts this season. How does it get much better than that?

Beck's brilliance doesn't surprise Smart. Georgia’s coach bristles at the idea of Beck experiencing some significant evolution or turning-point moment this season. The truth of it, Smart says, is that Beck’s evolution occurred in 2021, when he developed during practices as a backup quarterback going up against Georgia’s all-star defense.

Beck is a rare jewel in this transfer era – a three-year backup whose time as an understudy in Georgia’s system helped him develop supreme comfort before he became the starter.

Third-down efficiency fuels Georgia’s pursuit of a third consecutive national championship. Beck completed 8 of 9 third-down passes Saturday. Six of those completions moved the chains. He also scrambled for two first downs.

Add it up, and Beck’s arm or legs directly supplied eight of Georgia’s nine third-down conversions on 13 attempts.

On this note, Beck and Smart praised Georgia’s coaching staff. Georgia spends Wednesday practices preparing for third-down and red-zone situations. When that practice didn’t meet Smart’s standard this week, the Bulldogs worked on third downs again Thursday. Sometimes, Smart said, Georgia's offense faces a tougher defensive look in practice than it sees in the game.

“Third downs have been the difference for us, obviously, this year,” Smart said.

Stetson Bennett IV became a Heisman finalist with an awesome backstory, clutch performances and a mountain of moxie. The one-time walk-on turned two-time national champion shined in Georgia's biggest games.

For all of Bennett’s heroics, I think this is Smart's best offense, and I’d select Beck as the best starting quarterback he’s possessed. Of course, that’s a premature assessment, because Georgia’s toughest games await.

The Bulldogs’ schedule is about as accommodating as it gets in the SEC. Their tests will come in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama in two weeks and then the postseason.

Bennett shined in the final three games last season, cementing his legacy as a winner and a clutch performer.

Beck’s legacy continues to take shape, but no one in college football is better on third downs this season. That might not sway enough Heisman voters to send Beck to New York, but with the way he's playing, Georgia's season probably will conclude in Houston in the national championship game.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Heisman Trophy candidates? Carson Beck of Georgia deserves consideration