Please, FSU, join the SEC — not the Big Ten | Commentary

Whether it’s a ridiculous rumor or a realistic possibility, let’s hope it’s not true.

Let’s hope the Florida State Seminoles are not considering leaving the ACC for the Big Ten.

Not that I think the Seminoles should stay put if there’s any way financially feasible to get out; I just hate the idea of FSU in the Big Ten. This would be a worst fit than a giraffe trying to squeeze into a smart car. If the Seminoles are bound and determined to leave the ACC then I hope they figure out a way join the Florida Gators in the SEC where they belong.

Where they have always belonged.

Of course, we don’t know if FSU is going anywhere anytime soon. All we have is a bunch of rumor, innuendo, saber-rattling and public posturing.

After undefeated Florida State was snubbed by the College Football Playoff Committee, the latest rumor started on Twitter and somehow morphed into a long article that ran on the hometown Tallahassee Democrat’s website underneath the headline: “Is FSU leaving the ACC for Big Ten after being left out of playoffs? Here’s what we know.”

What we know isn’t a whole lot except that FSU officials have been perpetually unhappy in the ACC because of a conference media rights deal that pales in comparison to the SEC and Big Ten. FSU President Richard McCullough, AD Michael Alford and Board of Trustees member Drew Weatherford have all made it clear that the future $30 million-$40 million annual revenue discrepancy with SEC/Big Ten teams is why the Seminoles are exploring exit strategies.

“We cannot be $30 million behind every year compared to our peers,” Alford said a few months ago at a Board of Trustees meeting. “Something has to change moving forward.”

Added Weatherford: “Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave. It’s a matter of how and when we leave.”

Weatherford, a former FSU quarterback, intensified the rhetoric after the undefeated Seminoles were left out of the playoff in favor of two one-loss teams — Alabama (in the SEC) and Texas (will be in the SEC next season). Weatherford and many FSU fans and officials believe that the ACC’s reputation as a second-class football league contributed to the Seminoles being left out.

“What this decision [by the College Football Playoff Committee] highlights most is that the Big Ten and SEC are viewed as superior conferences, and if you aren’t in one of those conferences, you are at a disadvantage,” Weatherford tweeted. “Play out this scenario: Alabama or Georgia loses their QB but with their backup goes undefeated and wins the conference championship. Would they have made the cut? Simple answer … YES!”

“The SEC and Big 10 already have a $500 [million] financial advantage against the ACC over the next 10 years, and now we are setting a precedent that even a one-loss SEC team is better than an undefeated team from any other conference,” Weatherford continued. “All the more reason to consolidate into two super conferences. To not do so inherently makes not being in the SEC or Big Ten a problem.”

Weatherford is not wrong about the ACC’s public perception. Of course, Florida State, has contributed to this ACC image crisis by constantly carping about the league’s shortcomings.

And as I’ve pointed out before, FSU and Miami have contributed to the ACC’s image as an inferior league. When Miami joined 20 years ago, the belief was that the Hurricanes and the Seminoles would be the Ohio State-Michigan of the ACC and carry the torch. Instead, they have largely dropped the ball. Miami has never won the ACC championship and has played for it only once. Florida State has won five ACC titles in those 20 years but, until this season, hadn’t played for the conference championship in nearly a decade (2014).

But let’s not dwell on the past and instead gaze into the future. If Florida State can somehow, some way figure out a way to get out of the ACC’s ironclad grant-of-rights media deal that runs through 2036, here’s hoping the Seminoles land in the SEC and not the Big Ten.

I realize conference realignment is no longer about grouping together similar schools in the same geographic region, but, still, FSU has absolutely nothing in common with other Big Ten schools. Hell, other than Clemson and Miami, FSU really has nothing in common with other ACC schools either. I’ve always thought the football-fanatical Seminoles were an odd fit in the basketball-bonkers ACC. Geographically, demographically, culturally and philosophically, FSU belongs in the SEC.

The Seminoles in the Big Ten is the worst match since pineapple on pizza.

It might be edible, but it’s certainly not preferable.

