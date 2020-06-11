Please enjoy Danny Ainge's video of Tacko Fall hitting step-back 3-pointer

Are the Boston Celtics heading to Orlando next month with a new 3-point threat in tow?

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge shared a very short but very awesome video Thursday of rookie big man Tacko Fall hitting a turn-around 3-pointer at the Auerbach Center.

The NBA bubble has just been put on notice.

The 7-foot-5 Fall obviously isn't much of an outside shooter and has yet to attempt a 3-pointer in either NBA or G-League action. But it appears he's working to change that as he joins his Celtics teammates in returning to practice at the team's facility.

Ainge, who jokingly compared Fall to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, is the perfect person to share this video considering his affinity for the 3-point shot. After all, this is the guy who told Enes Kanter at last year's Celtics media day that the 3-point line "ain't just for decoration" and has fully bought into the league's deep-ball revolution.

It's unclear whether Fall will see playing time when the C's resume their season in late July and early August with eight "seeding" games at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex.

The 24-year-old will be in familiar territory, though: Fall played college ball at University of Central Florida, which is just down the road from Disney in Orlando.

