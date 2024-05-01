'Please beat Chelsea' - why Blues' visit has extra 'edge'

[BBC]

Brighton's annual fans' forum is a fabulous opportunity for supporters to highlight concerns or express their opinions.

On Tuesday, it allowed manager Roberto de Zerbi and chief executive Paul Barber to reflect on what has been a momentous season, the first in the club's history to include European football, but is ending disappointingly, with just six points from the past nine Premier League games.

Barber has not given up on a top-10 finish and the Seagulls still have three home games left.

However, one stands out.

Chelsea have raided Brighton so often over the past couple of years. BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor, hosting the forum, speculated Chelsea might even try to buy Sussex Police for the fixture.

Certainly there is likely to be an edge to the game at Amex Stadium on 15 May.

"Please beat Chelsea," said one fan. "I really want to beat them."