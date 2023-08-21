Pleasantville football hopes to get back to state finals and finish on top
Danile Picart, returning senior for Pleasantville High School football, hopes his team can get back to the state finals and win a championship.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
FIFA's biggest challenge, now, is to sustain that shift in the three-year, 10-month interim between World Cups, and to use this quadrennial showcase to ease the broader sport’s growing pains rather than mask them.
“Not that the money matters, but that's a frustrating number.”
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
The 76ers reportedly plan to retain the 10-time All-Star.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 13 fantasy takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including several rookies getting a chance to shine.
The school is expected to announce the hiring of Washington’s Jennifer Cohen later Monday, a source told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.
The over is hitting. Bryce Young is struggling. Bijan Robinson will be a problem when he's unleashed. Here's what we've gleaned thus far from a betting perspective.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tiger Woods' new team golf league has signed its third team, TGL Atlanta.
The Ravens face the Commanders looking for their 25th straight preseason win.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka just narrowly missed earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday.