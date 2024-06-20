Pleasant Valley softball has super season

It’s been dominant performance after dominant performance for Pleasant Valley softball this season. The Spartans are 22 and 2 outscoring opponents, 262-42 including seven shutouts.

All of us have worked hard in the offseason. Our hitting especially seeing our hitting coaches twice a week. Everybody this year has bought in to the process,” senior Jessie Clemons said. “Getting reps inside and outside of practice. Everybody has just bought in to the final goal and a state championship and we’re on the right track right now.”

“We all have similar goals in our head and our relationships with each other are a huge factor,” senior Mary Paige Withers said. “We all our super close and I’ve never been a team like that before. I can call them all my best friends. We all have our combined goals of being successful.

A familiar face has taken over the program, Amanda Rey. An assistant last season under previous head coach Jose Lara and brings a fresh, younger take on the game.

“Her being young has really connected with the girls our age. On an emotional level, relates to us more,” Withers said. “It’s definitely a mix, she has her own philosophies and then she has adopted some of Jose’s which I think is a really good combination this year.”

“She’s just a fun person to hang out with. Known us a long time. She really appreciates the sport having played college softball,” Clemons said. “She’s just very knowledgeable in the mental game. Hitting to the outfield, slapper. Everything.

Clemons and Withers are playing a big part in the Spartans success. Showing their experience to the sophomores and junior who have played 24 games alongside them this season.

“Just making sure saying hey this is how we do things. Maybe next time, do this instead of this,” Clemons said. “Little bits of advice that can go a long way.”

“With the younger players, I’m able to connect with them really well have have conversations but when it’s time to be serious me and the other seniors do a god job of being stern when we have to and find that balance of teammate and being the person to life them up,” Withers said.

The biggest focus for the rest of the season winning a state title for the first time since 2021.

“Instead of being super cocky about our success, I think we’ve done a really good job of staying humble but hungry so having a goal in mind and just like our results in our previous games we’ve had a really high scoring output so that’s really put us next level,” Withers said.

“We only lost one player from last year so everybody’s been in that situation before and everybody is just even more ambitious than we were last year so I think that with our experience and how our hitting’s been doing how we’re pitching and fielding has been this entire year, I think were going to be very scary in the postseason,” Clemons said.

P.V. plays at home again next Thursday against Davenport West.

