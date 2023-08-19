Pleasant kicks off Westler Era with victory over North Union

MARION ― The Westler Era at Marion Pleasant got off to a great start on Friday night as the Spartans defeated the North Union Wildcats 21-15.

Coach C.J. Westler took over the Spartan program this summer and got right to work.

“We had that challenge to come in and kinda set the tone and work them hard and for them to see that hard work paid off, that helps a lot moving forward," Westler said.

Pleasant quarterback Owen Lowry gets ready to take a snap against North Union in a season-opening home football game with North Union on Friday.

Key Stretch

Both teams played stout defense with neither giving up a score until North Union put together an 18-play drive in the second quarter capped off by a 6-yard run by Tyler Krebehenne.

Pleasant answered on its next possession with only 26 seconds remaining in the half. It was the first rushing touchdown from Owen Lowry, who ran for two scores and threw for one.

With little time remaining in the half, the Wildcats took a knee. Pleasant received the ball in the second half and scored on a fourth-down bomb from Lowry to junior Aiden Smith, pushing the score to 14-7.

More: Pleasant football guide: New coach C.J. Westler hoping turnaround sparks

“Knowing they got the ball in the second half, I knew that’s a scenario we needed to avoid,” North Union Coach Nick Hajjar said. “We almost got a stop. We didn’t. They made a play, and that was big.”

Coach Westler credits the work his players put in during the offseason for some of the success they had tonight,

“They were working five days a week in the summer. Sometimes they would come in on Sunday evenings and workout. They put in a lot of time. I think tonight helps them see – that’s for a reason," Westler said.

Pleasant's new head football coach C.J. Westler meets with his team during a timeout Friday at home against North Union.

Game Balls

Lowry led the Spartans offensively. He threw for 106 yards with one touchdown. He was the Spartans' leading rusher as well with 157 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Lowry had help from Drew Neiderhouser and Skyler Wolf who had 87 and 75 yards rushing, respectfully.

Landon Converse was a workhorse for the Wildcats, carrying the ball 14 times. Quarterback Carter Skaggs threw for 107 yards. The Wildcats had an interception each from Everett Robinson and Nolan Draper, with Draper taking his 75 yards for a score.

North Union's Landon Converse gets tackled by a Pleasant defensive player during Friday night's season opener at Pleasant.

What’s Next

Pleasant travels to Wynford next week who lost to Galion in a Thursday night game.

North Union will host Triad to try and pick up win number one.

More: North Union football guide: Veteran squad largely new to Friday nights

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Pleasant kicks off Westler Era with victory over North Union