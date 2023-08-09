Pleasant football guide: New coach C.J. Westler hoping turnaround sparks

MARION — C.J. Westler hopes to be like Don Kay and Chris Kubbs someday.

Kay and Kubbs coached football for decades at Pleasant, and the results were state championships — that's plural — for both men.

In the 60-year history of Pleasant football, Westler is just the sixth head coach as he enters his first fall. He knows stability at the top is what makes a program work.

"So many programs have so much turnover to where a kid doesn’t start in a youth program in fourth grade and have the same coach all the way through," Westler said earlier this summer. "A lot of places they’re having three or four different coaches during the high school at that time. I think that hurts the culture and hurts the program of a lot of places."

A Marion Harding grad, a former NCAA Division II record-setting quarterback, a 10-plus-year high school assistant and offensive coordinator and someone with college coaching experience, Westler is ready to put down roots like Kay did to start the Spartans on the football field and what Kubbs did a generation later.

"Our coaching staff is very excited for the season," Westler said. "We believe we have the ability to compete this year."

Pleasant quarterback Owen Lowry eludes the rush in a football game at Highland last season. Lowry is back at QB this season for the Spartans.

Rebuilding the Spartans

Tens of league championships, 26 playoff appearances, five state championships and a state runner-up trophy, that is the legacy at Pleasant, but since going 9-3 in 2019, wins have been few and far between. The Spartans have won just five times over the last three seasons.

"Our seniors are doing a great job of stepping up and leading the team, and we expect to take a big step forward as a program," Westler said.

Westler wasn't hired until late spring after former coach Kevin Kline was non-renewed in April, but he made quick work of getting himself and the team ready for the rigors ahead.

"I feel one of my best skills is organization and practice planning," he said. "We’re going to have organized and well-planned practices and hopefully that results in winning games. Ultimately that’s not what it’s all about, but that’s what people care about the most."

Highland stayed unbeaten in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference with a 45-6 home win over Pleasant Friday night in football.

Offensive progression expected

The head coach will also be in charge of the offense as he implements his version of the spread offense, something area fans might remember during his time as the offensive coordinator at Harding.

"The kids are buying into the new offensive system and what we are trying to build as a program. We have had a great summer. We are excited to see our skill kids on offense this season," Westler said.

At just 1-9 last year and struggling to score points to start the season, producing single digits in five of the first six outings, the Spartans cracked 20 points in each of its last four games. That showed progress and is the root for optimism.

Running the offense at quarterback again will be Owen Lowry (6-foot-2, 185-pound, junior). He completed 113- of 221 passes for 1,366 yards and seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also topped the team in rushing with 427 yards, so he is a dual threat in the backfield.

Skyler Wolf (5-9, 165, senior) and Nathan Wansik (6-2, 205, senior) will see their roles on offense expanded at running back and H-back respectively. Wiley Smith (5-10, 155, senior), Jackson Kitts (5-11, 150, junior), Trent Caudill (5-8, 150, junior) and Jace Trachtenberg (6-0, 185, junior) will play at receiver, while Trenton Sparling (6-0, 195, senior) and Brennen Ringer (6-3, 200, sophomore) will go at tight end.

Along the line, Brady Henry (6-2, 260, junior) and Caleb Wheeler (6-0, 245, senior) will play tackle; Luke Flinchbaugh (6-1, 255, junior) and Landon O'Donnell (5-11, 210, senior) will be at guard; and Bobby Cox (5-10, 250, sophomore) will snap at center.

Others expected to contribute to the offense are Jake England (5-8, 155, senior), Drew Neiderhouser (5-10, 185, junior), Alec Columber (5-7, 140, sophomore), Christian Burns (5-9, 165, junior), Dillon Burns (5-7, 140, junior), Caleb Young (6-0, 190, junior), Aiden Smith (6-1, 160, junior), Alex Honaker (5-11, 290, senior), Cole Bailey (5-9, 150, sophomore), Kolby Potter (6-2, 235, sophomore) and Chase Van Oosten (5-11, 155, sophomore).

Wynford quarterback Ashton Warren attempts a pass at Pleasant with Nathan Wansik in pursuit during a game last season. Wansik finished with 85 tackles a year ago and is back for the Spartans.

Defense brings experience

While the Spartans struggled to stop opponents a year ago, the defense could be the team's strength in 2023. Like on offense, there are nine returning starters and 12 letter winners back.

"A lot of experience (is) returning on defense," Westler said. "The kids are buying into the new defensive system and what we are trying to build as a program."

Wansik and Sparling will work on the edges of the defensive line, while Honaker and Wheeler will be inside. Wansik is coming off a season where he put up 85 tackles and a team-high five sacks, while Sparling had 51 tackles and Honaker 46 tackles.

Conner Smith (6-1, 195, senior) led the team with 87 tackles and eight tackles for loss last year at linebacker and is back along with Trachtenberg's 60 tackles and Ringer's 27.

In the secondary, Carter Mattix (5-11, 165, senior) and his 48 tackles will be at cornerback along with Kitts, while Wolf and Caudill will line up at safety with a combined 69 tackles between the two.

Sam Mentzer (5-11, 170, junior), Adam Scowden (6-0, 180, sophomore) and Harrison Mohr (5-9, 160, junior) among many others will provide depth to the defense.

"We put our kids through a grind, and they accepted the challenge," Westler said. "We worked six days a week throughout June in the weight room and installing our offensive and defensive schemes. We had a great summer."

Pleasant Spartans Football Bullet Points

Conference : Mid Ohio Athletic.

Coach : C.J. Westler (first season).

Assistants : Chris Brady (defensive coordinator, linebackers), Hayden Hamilton (special teams coordinator, offensive line), Mike Carroll (defensive backs), Bret Thomas (defensive line), Jason Clark (running backs), Cory White (receivers).

Postseason : Division V, Region 18.

Playoff Appearances : 26 (1972, 85, 91, 92, 93, 95, 96, 97, 98, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 11, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21)

Playoff Record All-Time : 30-23.

State Championships: 1971, 72, 96, 2002.

State Runners-up: 2001.

State Semifinals: 1972, 96, 01, 02, 07.

Last Year: 1-9., 0-7.

Letter Winners Returning: 11 offense, 12 defense.

Starters Returning: 9 offense, 9 defense.

Base Offense: Spread multiple formations.

Base Defense: 4-2-5 multiple formations.

2023 Pleasant Schedule

Aug. 18: North Union

Aug. 25: at Wynford

Sept. 1: at Whitehall-Yearling

Sept. 8: Highland

Sept. 15: at River Valley

Sept. 22: Clear Fork

Sept. 29: at Ontario

Oct. 6: Galion

Oct. 13: Marion Harding

Oct. 20: at Shelby

2022 Pleasant Results

North Union, L 6-32

Wynford, W 8-0

Whitehall-Yearling, L 13-20

Shelby, L 6-34

Highland, L 6-45

River Valley, L 7-64

Clear Fork, L 21-56

Ontario, L 20-31

Galion, L 21-42

Marion Harding, L 26-30

