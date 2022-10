BamaInsider

Nick Saban has had enough of Alabama’s mental mistakes. After watching his team give up a school-record 17 penalties in a 52-49 loss to Tennessee over the weekend, the head coach is calling for change — even if that means switching up the personnel on the field. “We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said during his Monday news conference.