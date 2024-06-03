Plaza Midwood coffee shop owner headed to Paris Paralympics after accident changes ‘two-legged life’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At noon inside Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters, Carson Clough is brewing up his second coffee of the day.

Just five years ago, he and a family friend were brewing up their coffee shop’s branding and securing a building in the heart of Plaza Midwood when something happened that would forever change his life.



“I was in a boat accident right when we were starting everything up,” Clough told Queen City News, “and that’s what awarded me my one-legged life.”

Clough was a guy who played every sport growing up, but he never let “why me?” drift into his head.



“I, luckily, was born with some screws and bolts loose,” he said, “and so I knew right when the accident happened that I was at least going to be one leg less.”



Doctors saved his other leg — just barely. Clough jokes that his at-home remedies didn’t work on the other one.



“It happened. I put a little Miracle Grow on it,” he jokes. “Didn’t grow back, so then it was on to the next thing.”



That next thing was swimming in a fundraiser in Tampa, Florida, where someone noticed his tenacity and talent.

Carson Clough at his day job at Giddy Goat Coffee Roaster.

“I got an email that next week that said, “Send us your swim time and your run time,’” Clough recalled, “and I hadn’t run in my one-legged life yet. I had kind of jogged around.”



This group ended up flying him out to the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he met the U.S. Paralympics head coach who asked him to consider triathlons.



“I’m in,” he recalled saying. “That door wasn’t going to be opened in my two-legged life.”



Fast forward to today, he’s now running a near-five-minute mile. That’s helped him secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The triathlon is a 700-meter swim (half-mile), 20K bike ride (12.5 miles) and a 5K run (3.1 miles).

Right now, Clough is hovering between being ranked second and third in the world. His days are run by training and fundraising, with food being his biggest expense.



“I think it’s kind of nasty how much food I eat on a daily basis now,” he said. “I mean, it’s probably over 5,000 or 6,000 calories.”

Up-close on Cough’s prosthetic racing leg.

He has a couple-dozen family members and friends who have already bought their tickets to Paris. That continued support throughout the years is what has motivated him the most.



“I don’t even know if I can say it’s a dream,” he said, “because I never thought it was the path I would go down, but all the doors that have opened up, it’s pretty amazing.”

Clough has two international races before he heads to Park City, Utah, for altitude training. Then, it’s off to France for a month before the big race in Paris Sept. 1.

If you’d like to donate, sponsor or just follow Clough’s journey to Paris, visit his page here.

