Plays of the Week

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
Dolphins enter offseason well over the salary cap.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
The Bears received the Ravens' 2nd-round pick after trading Roquan Smith. With Baltimore out of the playoffs, here's where Chicago picks:
#Raiders trade up to No. 1 in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals are searching for a new coach and speculation is swirling. The name at the forefront of the chatter? Sean Payton.