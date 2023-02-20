Plays of the Week | 230220
Dave Shovein takes a look at his favorite bounceback candidates for the 2023 season & the happenings around the league in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jon Rahm took a three-shot lead with 18 holes to go after carding the only bogey-free round on Saturday at Riviera Country Club.
Jon Rahm has now won five times in his last nine international starts.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett declined an invite into this week's Genesis in order to play a college event in Hawaii, and he shot 61 and won.
Offensive coordinators are getting fired at a historic rate this offseason. Here's who has been fired and hired as the NFL teams fill vacancies.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag. The big winner in that move could be running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants, like all teams, have one tag to use each year. The thinking was that the [more]
The 49ers were a popular pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII by ESPN analysts.
The Eagles rookies just went through a glorified redshirt year. The Chiefs showed how vital young players are to a Super Bowl run.
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
In two days, the two-week window for application of the franchise tag opens. By the time the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on March 7, the Ravens will either have a long-term deal in place with quarterback Lamar Jackson, or the Ravens will apply the franchise tag. The only other option would be to let [more]
Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running [more]
Derrick Brown and Brian Burns anchor the Panthers’ defensive line but Carolina needs more depth upfront. Where can it be found?
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster - beginning at CB.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw still has much to prove entering his fourth NFL season.
Are the Jets a QB away from being a contender?
Kyle Dvorchak analyzes every single team this offseason, diving into cap space, notable free agents, draft capital, positions of need and more. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)