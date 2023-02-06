Plays of the Week

France coach Fabien Galthie said Sunday's tight 29-24 Six Nations win over Italy left a "bitter taste" despite taking Les Bleus' Test match winning streak to 14 matches.But it was a mixed performance which left us with a bit of a bitter taste in our mouths," Galthie told reporters.
Sometimes the questions interviewers ask and the things they say are truly not OK — which is why I am glad these celebs confronted them when it happened to them.
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
The Chiefs lost more than just another NFL game on Sunday. They lost the edge in home field advantage to their fiercest AFC rival.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
The NFC won the first installment of the Pro Bowl Games, giving NFC coach Eli Manning bragging rights over AFC coach Peyton Manning. “It’s official, you can’t doubt it, I am the greatest coach of the Mannings. I am so much better at coaching than Peyton. The NFC won, the guys bought in, they played [more]
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator. Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He [more]
Here is a look at three realistic options Kellen Moore could bring from Dallas to Los Angeles.
The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona. The team informed [more]
"He was just leaving everybody in the dust." How Eagles knew early on that Jalen Hurts would be a great QB.
The fan bases of the Chiefs and Eagles are living up to the expectation that they would travel for this game.
The Giants are ready to go all-in once they sign Daniel Jones. The key to building a championship roster around him, though, will be the quarterback's price tag.
In his latest mock draft, @TheRealForno has a few surprises intertwined, including an interesting trade up
Devin Bush was a waste of multiple draft picks.
Sitting on his couch, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he expects the Chiefs' passing game to expose the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
In honor of Tom Brady's retirement, we thought we’d take a look at the best Michigan football alum to play in the NFL at every modern position.
Yup, that's 11-year-old Marshall Manning slinging it at the Pro Bowl.
Do the Browns have the most miserable fan base in the NFL? The Lions? The Jets? Definitely not the Patriots, Eagles or Chiefs. We rank them all.