Plays of the Week

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two of the largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba served 1.3 billion annual active customers globally at the end of fiscal 2022 (which ended in March 2022), including over 1 billion customers in China, while Pinduoduo reached 882 million annual active buyers in the first quarter of 2022. Let's see why that happened, and if Pinduoduo will remain the superior Chinese e-commerce play in 2023 and beyond.