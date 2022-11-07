Plays of the Week

Reuters

ROME (Reuters) -A German charity operating a migrant rescue ship said on Monday it would go to court to try to overturn efforts by Italy's new right-wing government to prevent some of the people it had saved from the sea coming to land. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's two-week-old administration has moved swiftly to impose a crackdown on immigration, refusing to let four charity boats bring ashore migrants, only allowing those it says are vulnerable to disembark. Two boats, the German-flagged Humanity 1 and the Norwegian-flagged Geo Barents, were given permission to dock in Catania, Sicily, at the weekend and allowed to let off some 500 migrants, mainly women and children, leaving around 250 still onboard.