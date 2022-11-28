Plays of the Week

Associated Press

Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. Miami (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched its worst season in the last 45 years. “Setting a standard comes with laying a foundation," said Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, whose first season back at his alma mater saw Miami lose more games (seven) than it did during his five years as a player there (five).