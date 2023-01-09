Plays of the Week

Here are the last 10 players who were selected with the ninth overall pick of the NFL draft.
With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note.
The Los Angeles Rams became the worst defending Super Bowl champion of all time. Here is a look back at how NFL teams have fared right after winning the title.
Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season.
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 01/08/2023
Vikings start week 18 off vs. the Bears with a huge connection from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn
A hearing has been set for Jan. 24 to talk about what comes next and if its contents will be made public.
The offensive line is a major priority for Missouri this offseason and the Tigers got things started on Sunday morning
The Broncos will be talking to Sean Payton soon.
Sean Payton says he's more likely to stay with FOX than to coach another team. It would take a lot to pull him out of a good job in TV:
Sophomore guard Grace Larkins had 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the Coyotes' loss.
The Minnesota Vikings are now looking to the playoffs after a win over the Chicago Bears.
Oklahoma police arrested a man who's accused of stealing a package off someone's porch while wearing women's underwear on his head as a mask.
Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show from Washington, D.C., to discuss the road ahead for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, President Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, and the expectations for Japanese PM Kishida’s White House visit.
A report on Saturday indicated that Lovie Smith is making his case to Texans ownership for a second season in Houston and he might not be the only one in that position. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that General Manager Nick Caserio’s job may not be safe either. Glazer reported that either Smith, [more]
Tom Pelissero is reporting the Denver Broncos expect to interview Jim Harbaugh for their head coach vacancy.
The Detroit Tigers have acquired three position players in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands.
Watch: Lions RB Jamaal Williams has a great postgame message for all those who doubt Detroit
Paula Zahn isn’t known for her colorful analysis of America’s great films. And yet, on Monday night, she will appear on TCM with critic Eddie Muller, ready to hash over a series of noir delights such as “In Cold Blood” and “I Want To Live.” Zahn may best be remembered for stints on CNN, CBS […]
Joseph Hardy III, founder of the 84 Lumber chain of building materials stores and developer of the Nemacolin resort, has died. A family statement provided by the company said the family had lost its “patriarch and all-around great man.” A profile posted on the company’s website said he passed away on his 100th birthday Saturday ”surrounded by his loving family singing Broadway show tunes to comfort him at his home in Farmington.”