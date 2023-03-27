Plays of the Week
When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, it was clear that the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be the hot topic.
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
The former NFL defensive back said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is why Lamar Jackson can’t get a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
One position (but two names) keep coming up over and over for the Packers in a sweep of mock drafts around the internet. Here's a full rundown.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
The Carolina Panthers have a done a strong job of giving themselves flexibility in the 2023 NFL Draft by signing notable veterans in free agency.
As the NFL offseason rolls along, data compiled appears to show the 49ers having a more favorable schedule in 2023.
A new report from ESPN suggests the Patriots are a likely landing spot for Jerry Jeudy if the Broncos trade the wide receiver this offseason.
Brock Purdy showed enough last season to remain as the 49ers' starting quarterback over Trey Lance, said general manager John Lynch.
It certainly seems like Jets fans can cross free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott’s name off the list of still-to-come additions for Gang Green, with head coach Robert Saleh downplaying the possibility of adding him.
The Browns will sign guard Wes Martin to aid with their interior line depth. Martin is a West Milton, Ohio, native and 2019 Washington draft pick.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will be a member of the Jets. It’s inevitable, barring a dramatic change to his stated “intention.” Jets receiver Allen Lazard, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay, has zero concern that the GB/NY QB pipeline will fail to deliver Rodgers to New Jersey, 15 years after if brought Brett [more]
The NFL world gathers in Phoenix this week for the Owners Meetings, at which Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are expected to speak.
At this point in the offseason, the Colts are widely expected to be in the quarterback market at the top of the draft. Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick behind the Panthers, Texans, and Cardinals. So, they’re likely to have the third choice of QBs on the board — unless Arizona trades out of [more]
The Eagles' one-year deal with Terell Edmunds is another low-risk move for the Eagles this offseason. By Dave Zangaro
One of the problems with sports leagues hiring reporters to cover those leagues is that unspoken limits apply to how aggressively those reporters can cover the league. Mike Silver, who previously worked at NFL Network, has talked openly about it since leaving. Jim Trotter, whose time at NFL Network is ending, could be an example [more]