Plays of the Week
Check out the top 10 plays of the week!
Super Bowl LVII had some of everything! From “the worst” field conditions to several questionable calls by the referees, the game had several controversial moments. But the most memorable moments came from each team’s quarterbacks, as Jalen Hurts turned out a historic performance while Patrick Mahomes overcame a second quarter ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to victory despite a 10-point halftime deficit. Plus, Rihanna’s halftime show got everybody talking… especially because of the subtle ‘guest star’ appearance.
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold and PJ Walker will both test the open market this offseason. Will the Panthers bring them back to the fold?
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
The message, of course, was sent with love.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on a bum ankle, showing he is on a fast path to one day supplanting Tom Brady as football's GOAT.
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]
Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.
A young fan sitting at the end of the Lakers bench got the surprise of her life when LeBron James sat down a few minutes after tip off Saturday night.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard cleared up his feelings for Boston after expressing his desire for more playing time before the trade deadline.
"This is the best moment of my life."