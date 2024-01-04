Who plays Thursday Night Football tonight? Who is playing Monday Night Football?

If you're hoping to watch a big Thursday Night Football game, bad news.

You're about 35 weeks early.

Who is playing Thursday night football tonight?

This week is the final week of the NFL season, but it's the first time since the final day of August that there will be no game tonight.

While it's not official, if you're hoping to watch Thursday night football, the next game will likely be played Sept. 5 in a game that usually features the Super Bowl champions. It will be official sometime in early May.

Saturday NFL games

While we won't have a Thursday night game tonight, the NFL will hold a doubleheader on Saturday.

ESPN and ABC will broadcast the Pitsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Houston Texans visiting the Indianapolis Colts.

Every other game on the NFL schedule will be played Sunday. The prime time game Sunday night will feature the Buffalo Bills traveling to Miami to battle the Dolphins in the NFL regular season finale.

Who plays Monday night football?

We will have football Monday night, but it won't be the NFL next week.

The game of the day will the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Washington and Michigan. That game will air on ESPN and ESPN2.

Monday Night Football returns to ESPN and ESPN2 on Jan. 15. This marks the second year in a row ESPN will air a Wild Card playoff game. The schedule will not be released until Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Thursday Night Football, Monday Night Football off for Week 18