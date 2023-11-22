Who plays on Thanksgiving? Here's the NFL schedule, plus college football and basketball

There's nothing quite like enjoying a Thanksgiving Day feast with family and friends.

And always making the day better is the fact that we can sit back, relax, and catch some great NFL action on the big screen.

Of course there's the annual football tradition − the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are always hosting their games − and this year, you add in an NFC West battle to watch at night as we go back for that second (and third) bowl of stuffing, and well, you have the perfect holiday.

A Dallas Cowboys fan wears a turkey helmet before the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021.

If you're looking for more than just the NFL, there's also a college football game and plenty of college basketball games on the schedule too.

Here's a listing of what you can watch on Turkey Day:

NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule

12:30 p.m. — Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX

4:30 p.m. — Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, CBS

8:20 p.m. — San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, NBC

College Football Thanksgiving Day schedule

7:30 p.m. — Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

College Basketball Thanksgiving Day schedule

MEN'S GAMES

Noon — ESPN Events Invitational: Penn State vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, ESPN

Noon — Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina/Northern Iowa winner vs. Villanova/Texas Tech winner, Semifinal, at Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Classic: Boston College/Colorado State loser vs. Creighton/Loyola Chicago loser, Consolation, at Kansas City, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan/Memphis winner vs. Arkansas/Stanford winner, Semifinal, at Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: FAU vs. Butler, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Rady Children’s Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Iowa, Semifinal, FS1

4 p.m. — Acrisure Classic: Arizona vs. Michigan State, FOX

4 p.m. — Hall of Fame Classic: Boston College/Colorado State winner vs. Creighton/Loyola Chicago winner, Championship, at Kansas City, CBSSN

5 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina/Northern Iowa loser vs. Villanova/Texas Tech loser, Consolation Semifinal, at Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: Iowa St. vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Rady Children’s Invitational: Seton Hall vs. USC, Semifinal, FS1

7:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan/Memphis loser vs. Arkansas/Stanford loser, Consolation Semifinal, at Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPNU

8 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: Boise St. vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

10 p.m. — Vegas Showdown: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Fri.) — Vegas Showdown: BYU vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, ESPN2

WOMEN'S GAME

6 p.m. — Tennessee vs. Indiana, FOX

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Who plays on Thanksgiving? NFL TV schedule, college football and basketball