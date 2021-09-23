Who plays what? Golf ball choices for all 24 Ryder Cup players

When it comes to potential foursomes partnerships, there’s a lot that Ryder Cup captain’s consider: strengths and weaknesses, personalities, golf ball.

The latter has become less of an issue over the years, especially since 2004, when Phil Mickelson notably struggled adjusting to Tiger Woods’ Nike ball at Oakland Hills. In 2006, a rule was implemented where players were allowed to switch balls between holes in foursomes. This change gave each player the opportunity to hit his own make and model ball on iron shots.

Still, the ball is something to think about, says Xander Schauffele.

“Some guys are high-spin guys, some guys are low-spin guys,” Schauffele said. “Typically, you either alter equipment, meaning your clubs, or I guess club your golf ball. … If you have two guys that are on the opposite sides of the spectrum you can get kind of a mess, especially when the breeze picks up out here.”

Schauffele will likely pair with Patrick Cantlay this week. Schauffele plays a Callaway Chrome Soft X LS while Cantlay uses a Titleist Pro V1x.

“I kind of just go his way,” Schauffele said. “Our balls are actually pretty similar now, which is nice.”

USA Ryder Cup strategy: Irons, drivers and balls

Here is a look at the golf balls played by all 24 competitors at this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits:

Bridgestone Tour B X: Bryson DeChambeau

Callaway Chrome Soft X: Jon Rahm

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS: Xander Schauffele

Srixon Z-Star XV: Shane Lowry

TaylorMade TP5: Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade TP5x: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia

Titleist Pro V1: Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger

Titleist Pro V1x: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter