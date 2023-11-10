Playoffs Week 5: Carlson, Airport, Flat Rock, Whiteford still alive

Four Monroe County Region football teams remain alive for Week 3 of the state playoffs.

Gibraltar Carlson, Airport, Flat Rock and Whiteford all will play for Regional championships this week. All take the field Friday night, except Airport, which has a Saturday afternoon kickoff time.

Previews of the four games follow.

Colin Nowak (foreground) and the rest of the Airport Jets run drills on the turf field at Monroe High School this past Wednesday to prepare for their upcoming Division 4 regional final game at Harper Woods Saturday, November 25, 2023.

White Pigeon (11-0) at Whiteford (11-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Division: 8.

All-time series: Whiteford leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Whiteford beat White Pigeon 38-26 last season in the Regional final.

White Pigeon playoff history: Qualified 12 times and has won three consecutive District titles (2021, 2022, 2023). The last Chiefs Regional title was 1990. They also played in the 1980 state championship game. They have an all-time playoff record of 11-11.

Whiteford playoff history: This is Whiteford’s 12th straight playoff appearance and 24th all-time with state championships coming in 2017 and 2022. Playoff record 33-21.

White Pigeon statistical leaders: Taylor Stewart 139 rushes for 979 yards, 19 TDs; Caleb Lane 85 rushes for 843 yards, 13 TDs; Jon Bontrager 60 rushes for 568 yards, 7 TDs; Josh Davidson 5-for-12 passing for 96 yards 2 TDs; Seth Miller 75 tackles, 6 tackles for loss; Jordan Pisco 4 interceptions; Mekhi Singleton 4 interceptions.

More: Whteford football holds off Hudson, returns to Regional final

Whiteford statistical leaders: Hunter DeBarr 90 carries for 730 yards, 10 TDs, 13 catches for 253 yards, 4 TDs; Jake Iott 129 carries for 696 yards, 5 TDs, 120 tackles; Ryin Ruddy 364 yards rushing, 304 yards passing and 136 yards receiving, 107 tackles; Tre Eitniear 38-for-71 passing for 880 yards, 13 TDs; Kolby Masserant 34 receptions for 729 yards, 11 TDs.

Game notes: The winner will play Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) or Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-4) in the semifinals at a neutral site. .. There are 15 undefeated 11-player football teams left in Michigan. … White Pigeon passed the ball only 14 times this season for under 100 yards. The top receiver is Jordan Pisco, who has two receptions for 36 yards.

Comments from White Pigeon coach Shawn Strawser (sixth year 47-16): “They are the defending state champs. They took it to us last year. They are the king until someone knocks them off the throne."

Comments from Whiteford coach Todd Thieken (second year 25-0): “We have to play our best. Each week the intensity has to be more, and we have to play to our level of football."

Flat Rock (8-3) at Detroit Southeastern (8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Division: 5.

All-time series: First year.

Flat Rock playoff history: Qualified for the fifth time. Won state championship in 1976 and reached Regional finals last year.

Southeastern playoff history: This is the ninth season the Jungaleers are in the playoffs and they are 10-8 all-time.

More: Photo Gallery: Flat Rock wins second straight District title

Flat Rock statistical leaders: Graham Junge 147-of-241 passing for 2,099 yards, 24 TDs, 37 carries for 236 yards rushing; Brian Booms 204 carries for 1,494 yards and 27 TDs, 17 receptions for 235 yards; Rocco Breslin 27 receptions for 332 yards and 8 TDs; Adam Szalay 28 receptions for 536 yards and six TDs; Jaycob Pieprzyk 32 receptions for 413 yards; Alex Gillum 18 receptions for 203 yards.

Southeastern statistical leaders: Leading rusher is Keith Cohens, top receiver is Jeremiah Porter, top passer is Julian Liddell, top tackler is Tyrell Williams.

Game notes: Southeastern started the season 0-2 but have rebounded to win eight of their past nine games. All three teams that Southeastern lost to are still alive in the playoffs. … Flat Rock has four playoffs wins in the last two seasons – more than they had combined before 2022. … The winner will play the winner of Corunna (11-0) or Macomb Lutheran North (9-2).

Comments from Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume (ninth year 39-46): “They are a big, physical team with a dynamic quarterback who can throw it and run it. He has several weapons on the outside and in the backfield along with him. Like last week, we need to limit explosive plays and rally to the ball defensively. On offense, we need to take care of the ball, pick our spots and take what they give us.”

Comments from Southeastern coach Courtney Dinkins (seventh year 45-27): “We’re having a decent year so far. We have a veteran squad that has a lot of guys who played for us last year. We’re going to have to try and control the line of scrimmage. We lean on our big guys up front to be the glue for our squad. We have a hard-working team that have been at it in the weight room since January.”

Airport kicker Nolan Zajac and the rest of the Airport Jets run through kick off drills on the turf field at Monroe High School to prepare for their upcoming division 4 regional final game at Harper Woods Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Airport (10-1) at Harper Woods (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Division: 4.

All-time series: First meeting.

Airport playoff history: Qualified for the 18th time. Playoff record is 8-17.

Harper Woods playoff history: In the playoffs for the 13th time. Also won twice to reach Regional finals in 2007.

More: Airport battles through adversity to win first District title since 2005

Airport statistical leaders: Jack Mills 172 carries for 1,263 yards, 14 catches for 250 yards, 20 TDs; Cooper Nye 90-of-143 passing for 1,641 yards, 21 TDs; Colin Nowak 35 catches for713 yards, 11 TDs; Nolan Zajac 17 catches for 291 yards, 5 TDs.

Harper Woods statistical leaders: Nate Rocheleau 55-of-68 passing for 037 yards, 14 TDs; Colby Bailey 43 carries for 569 yards, 8 TDs; Dakota Guerrant, 14 catches for 283 yards 6 TDs; Ramonty Houze 13 catches for 242 yards, 5 TDS.

Game notes: Harper Wood started season at 2-3 with losses to Lake Orion, Southfield and Birmingham Groves – all playoff teams. … Harper Woods has gotten healthier as the season has gone out. Saturday might be the first time all season it has all of its players available.

Comments from Airport coach Jim Duffy (sixth year 39-27): “Harper Woods is an extremely talented football team. They have the ability to score on the ground as well as through the air. They play a great schedule for a D4 school. We are going to have to execute offensively and continue to play fast defensively. We are going to have to tackle well in space and limit our mistakes.”

Comments from Harper Woods coach Rockerick Oden (fifth year 25-22): “They have great size. They are a big, big, big team. They play and operate at a high level. We just have to be disciplined and eliminate their big plays. We have to continue doing what we do.”

Waterford Mott (9-2) at Gibraltar Carlson (10-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Division: 2.

All-time series: Tied 1-1.

Last meeting: Mott won 47-21 in 1981.

Mott playoff history: In the playoffs for fourth straight season and eighth time in the past 10 years. Qualified 10 times overall. Also reached the Regional finals in 2021.

Carlson playoff history: Qualified in each of the past seven seasons and 16 times overall. Playoff record is 6-15.

More: Carlson captures first District championship in school history

Carlson statistical leaders: Izaiah Wright 238 carries for 1,827 yards, 29 TDs, 11 catches for 140 yards, 2 TDs; Joe Krolak 58 of 106 passing for 930 yards, 14 TDs, 92 carries for 562 yards, 7 TDs; Landon Vida 16 catches for 419 yards, 7 TDs; Teegan Nagy 65 tackles; Noah Derwick 59 tackles; Jacob Collins 56 tackles; Kenny McCurdy 40 tackles.

Game notes: Carlson’s only win over Mott came way back in 1966, a 26-13 triumph…. Mott quarterback Kalieb Osborne (6-5, 200) is a University of Toledo recruit who has accounted for 50 touchdowns this season running and passing. Last week he had 16 carries for 118 yards, 2 TDs, completed 15-of-18 for 263 yards, 2 TDs.

Comments from Mott coach Chris Fahr (12th year year 68-50): “Their running back is really good. I like the way he runs the football. And their quarterback does good things. … They bring a lot of pressure from different angles. We need to pick up their blitzes and make them pay for them.”

Comments from Carlson coach Jason Gendron (second year 19-3): “We have to do a tremendous job of containing Osborne. He is the true definition of a dual-threat QB. … We're playing a high level of offense at the right time of the season. Everything starts up front with our offensive line. We must continue to control the line of scrimmage. … As a team, we need to continue to believe. Why not us? Our guys truly enjoy playing the game, playing for each other, and playing for Carlson.”

Jacob Hanning, (left to right), Jack Buck, Tristin Philbeck, Matt Foor and Cooper Nye and the rest of the Airport Jets work on stepping drills over the agility bags at their first practice on the turf field at Monroe High School to prepare for their upcoming Division 4 regional final game at Harper Woods Saturday, November 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Playoffs Week 5: Carlson, Airport, Flat Rock, Whiteford still alive