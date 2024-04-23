Playoffs raise stakes for young Griffins roster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are getting ready for playoff hockey and they have some extra experience to help.

The Griffins hadn’t made the playoffs since 2019, so a lot of their young roster has never played in a postseason game. Head coach Dan Watson is relying on his veterans to help the young players understand the higher stakes.

“I think it’s important for the players to understand what they’re going to go through and (there’s) no one better to do that than the guys who have been through it on the ice,” Watson said.

The Detroit Red Wings sent Simon Edvinsson and Austin Czarnik back to Grand Rapids, which adds more experience to the team.

“Of course, you don’t want to quit playing that early after the season,” Edvinsson said. “You want to make playoffs. The way we went out, as well, is not the funnest way to go out, but I think just to come down here is fun.”

Czarnik’s a nine-year pro. He’s telling the young team to keep it simple on the ice.

“When you make mistakes, that’s when (opponents) capitalize,” he said. “So if you play simple, do the right things every single shift, it’ll come. It might not come in the first period, but when you need it, it’s going to happen.”

The Griffins’ playoff run begins Saturday in Rockford, Illinois, against the IceHogs. They return to Van Andel Arena for two games May 1 and 3.

