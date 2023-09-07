Playoffs?! Don't talk about LSU football or Clemson in College Football Playoff | Toppmeyer

Jim Mora would come unglued over the direction I’m headed, because I want examine LSU and its College Football Playoff chances.

Playoffs?! Don’t talk about playoffs! You kidding me? Playoffs?! LSU just needs to win a game, Mora might say.

Nonetheless, modern college football is so centered on the CFP that a key question after LSU’s 45-24 opening loss to Florida State is whether a Tigers team Brian Kelly dubbed “a total failure” on Sunday still can make the playoff.

Technically, the answer is yes.

If LSU ran the table, beat Alabama, won the SEC Championship and finished 12-1, can you imagine the playoff selection committee boxing the Tigers out of the four-team field? Doing so would encourage an SEC mutiny.

In reality, though, history says a team that loses its season opener won’t qualify for the CFP. This affects Clemson, too.

This is the 10th and final year of the four-team CFP. No team has ever qualified after losing its season opener. Additionally, only two teams qualified after losing any game in September.

In 2014, Ohio State lost to Virginia Tech in Week 2 before winning out to capture the first national championship of the CFP era. The following year, Alabama lost a Week 3 game against Ole Miss before rebounding to win the national championship.

The bigger trouble for LSU (and Clemson) is not history but rather the remaining schedule. LSU must navigate the SEC West’s minefield, and that would still leave a SEC Championship matchup, likely against Georgia.

After Duke drubbed Clemson on Monday, here’s another history lesson you probably don’t require: No team that lost to Duke ever made the CFP.

Anyway, Clemson’s docket includes Florida State, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Nice knowing ya.

Twenty-two years ago, Mora blew a fuse when asked about the Colts’ NFL playoffs possibilities. Indianapolis had just lost to the 49ers to fall to 4-5. Mora called the Colts’ performance “disgraceful.”

Kelly offered his own blistering rebuke after Sunday’s loss. By Wednesday, he’d simmered but still ran warm.

“You can image, nobody is very happy” about LSU’s performance, Kelly said.

Saturday provides LSU a chance to lick its wounds against Grambling State. The Tigers aren’t scheduled to play another ranked opponent until Ole Miss at the end of the month.

LSU’s No. 14 ranking indicates poll voters aren’t done with the Tigers, but the schedule is full of land mines, with no margin for a misstep.

By the way, the Colts finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

LSU will win more than six games. But, playoffs?! C’mon.

Numbers to remember regarding Florida’s Billy Napier

Two numbers keep struggling Florida coach Billy Napier afloat: $32 million, and No. 3.

The first would be Napier’s approximate buyout after this season. The contract features no duty to mitigate the damages. The second number is Florida’s 247Sports Composite national recruiting ranking for the 2024 class.

Here’s a number that could sink Napier: 3-9. Florida hasn’t finished with a record that poor since going winless in 1979.

Think the Gators can’t lose as many as nine games? Look at their schedule, watch a replay of Florida's loss to Utah, and then tell me what you think.

Email of the week

Gators fan writes: If Brian Kelly considers himself and his staff and their program as total failures, what the hell does that make Billy Napier? At least LSU put somewhat of a presentable team out there. Billy, on the other hand, apparently thinks it’s amusing.

My response: If I had a $32 million buyout, I’d walk around all day, every day, with a big grin. Life would be one big barrel of laughs. Florida going 3-9 would be no laughing matter in Gainesville, though.

Three and out

1. My eyes will be on Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford when No. 3 Alabama hosts the No. 10 Longhorns. Ford, an All-America talent, will be integral to slowing Alabama. Will Texas use him as a quarterback spy to contain Jalen Milroe’s running ability? That would seem tempting. If so, Milroe will have to prove he can beat a quality opponent with his arm. “We’ll definitely have a game plan for how to contain (Milroe),” Ford said. Unsurprisingly, Ford didn’t reveal that plan.

2. Sportsbooks (and bettors) respect Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze as they prepare for California. Auburn is a 6.5-point road favorite against the Bears. A word to the wagering public: Cal’s offense gained life with the addition of transfer quarterback Ben Finley. He torched North Texas in a Week 1 romp. At North Carolina State last season, Finley outplayed North Carolina’s star quarterback Drake Maye in a Wolfpack triumph.

3. No. 5 FSU will host Southern Miss following the Seminoles’ conquest of LSU. Golden Eagles coach Will Hall said he believes FSU is better than 2021 Alabama, which beat USM 63-14. That’s a bit of a backhanded compliment. That Alabama team lost twice. Here’s a straightforward compliment: I’ve marked FSU into my projected playoff field – in pencil, of course.

