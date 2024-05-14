Playoffs continue for Lady Panthers, Panthers diamond teams

May 13—BULLARD — Softball and baseball seasons continue later this week when Bullard's Lady Panthers battle Waco Robinson in a Class 4A, Region III semi-final series and Panther Baseball engages Carthage in a Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal series.

The Lady Panthers (31-6-1) and Robinson (32-7-1) will face off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson in the series opener.

Game 2 will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at Bullard and if a third contest is needed, it will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at Midlothian.

Bullard swept Little Cypress-Mauriceville in a regional quarterfinal series late last week.

At the same time Robinson was sweeping Burnet in its regional quarterfinal series.

This is the second-consecutive season Bullard And Robinson have met in the regional semi-final round. Bullard won last year's series, 2-0.

The Lady Panthers are the District 18-4A champions. Robinson ended its regular season in second place, trailing only No. 1-ranked Salado.

The Bullard-Robinson winner will take on No. 2-ranked Salado or No. 3-ranked Liberty in the regional finals next week.

The Panthers (29-6-2) and Carthage (23-9-2) also met in the third round of the playoffs last season. The Bulldogs advanced by winning two of three over Bullard.

On March 2, the Panthers and the Dawgs tied, 1-1, in a game that was a part of the Nacogdoches Tournament.

Game 1 of the series will be played at 7 p.m. Friday in Carthage. First pitch in Game 2 will take place at noon Saturday in Bullard, and if a Game 3 is required, it will get under way 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2.

Bullard rallied from an 0-1 deficit in its area series against Bridge City late last week to advance, 2-1, while Carthage swept Silsbee.

The winner between Bullard and Carthage will move on to face either Burnet or China Spring in the regional semi-finals next week.