‘Playoffs are better than prom’: Couple’s photo from Carolina Hurricanes game goes viral

A Raleigh couple’s prom photo taken at PNC Arena is going viral.

Corban Doyle and Abigail Schalla attended the Carolina Hurricanes playoff game on Saturday decked out in their formal prom outfits.

Their goal was to be shown on the arena’s jumbotron but they got that and more after the team spotted their “Playoffs are better than prom” sign.

“When we stayed down there for warmups, that’s when the camera put us on the jumbotron, that’s when a player threw us a puck, which was awesome,” Doyle said.

The Hurricanes also posted a photo of the couple on its social media pages.

“While we were at prom, that’s when all the Instagram posts were coming out and TikToks, so everyone was coming up to us and asking us about it,” Schalla said.

The couple proved to bring the team good luck, too. The Hurricanes won the game 3-1 over the New York Islanders and are currently leading the Stanley Cup series 2-0.

