Playoff Top 10: Ranking the ten best contenders for the college football playoff

The Texas Longhorns are seeing College Football Playoff hype. And while it’s somewhat out of hand the team does have a playoff ceiling.

Several positions stand out for the team. Wide receiver, offensive line, tight end and cornerback are particularly strong. Quarterback, linebacker and interior defensive line should be at least solid if not very good. It’s Texas’ completeness and depth that make it worthy of playoff consideration.

Even so, there are several other teams who can vie for a playoff appearance. Most of them have more proof of concept than Texas in the way of wins and losses. Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan are a given, but multiple other contenders are worthy of consideration.

With the above in mind, here is our College Football Playoff power ranking for Week 1.

Texas

Texas is a playoff contender. If for nothing else, the Longhorns should be the best team in the Big 12 and should be the conference representative. It’s uncertain if this is where Texas would start for the College Football Playoff committee, but I imagine it enters the Big 12 championship around here with a 10-2 record.

Washington

Prior to Saturday’s game, I had the USC Trojans as the first team out of the College Football Playoff. Albeit, the game revealed that the Trojans defense had not only failed to improve but had perhaps even regressed. That opens up a path for Washington to contend for the playoff.

I have been as vocal as anyone about Michael Penix’s ability to win the Heisman this season at quarterback for the Huskies. He has one of the five best receiver corps’ in the nation and perhaps the most explosive offense in the country.

Florida State

The Seminoles had a strong season last year. The team finished 11-2 with wins over LSU and Oklahoma. There’s plenty to like about how the team moves in concert. In addition, quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Johnny Wilson proved capable of putting the team on their backs. Mike Norvell looks like an excellent coaching hire through three seasons. The lack of elite talent puts a hard ceiling over the team.

Alabama

Perhaps we are underrating Alabama here, but we don’t know who Alabama is in 2023. The Crimson Tide itself doesn’t even know. We won’t write off the team because of the dominant defense it should have this season. Albeit, we have plenty of questions about that offense. Outside of quarterback, the Tide will need more consistent play from receivers as well as improved play from the offensive line.

LSU

The Texas and Florida State hype might be out of control, but so is the LSU hype. The four losses last season were all ugly in their own ways. LSU is going to have tough battles with Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M among others. That said, head coach Brian Kelly had a strong first season despite its lesser performances. The team does possess a high ceiling.

Tennessee

The most slept on team in the 2023 preseason is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols ended a fifteen-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide last season. They then went on to bully the Clemson Tigers in their bowl game with this year’s presumed starting quarterback Joe Milton. Milton’s rocket arm paired with head coach Josh Heupel’s high paced offense make the Volunteers a real threat for the playoff.

Clemson

Clemson ended last season poorly but should see a spark from adding TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley at the same position. Riley took a middling offense and helped the program go from 5-7 to 12-0 in his first season. There’s reason to believe it is not a facade. The Riley bump is legitimate. Look for starting quarterback Cade Klubnik to grow and lead one of the better offenses in the country.

Ohio State

My national title pick has a tough road into the College Football Playoff. The schedule includes road trips to Michigan and Notre Dame. When they get there, the Buckeyes should wreak havoc. Ohio State has reached a new gear in talent acquisition since Ryan Day took over in Columbus. All of that roster building could come to fruition with another title in 2023.

Michigan

Michigan’s schedule is a lot easier than that of Ohio State. Aside from a cakewalk in conference and an easy non-conference slate, the team faces Ohio State at home. The schedule is such that 10-2 looks to be the floor for the program. That said, the Wolverines have a legitimate national title game contender. Can starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy lead the offense to new heights?

Georgia

Georgia looks to win its third consecutive national title game. Judging by their schedule, they should certainly have a chance to get there. The Bulldogs figure to be at least an 11-win team with the most likely loss coming to Tennessee.

