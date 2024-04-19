Playoff time: Previewing postseason matchups for 10 local teams

Apr. 16—The time has finally arrived. It's time for playoff baseball.

Postseason for Classes 1A-6A begins this week, with Class 7A set to start next week.

Ten teams from The Daily's coverage area have qualified for the playoffs. They are Hartselle, Athens, Ardmore, Lawrence County, Priceville, West Limestone, Decatur Heritage, Elkmont, Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible.

Playoff format is five rounds of best two out of three series. Playoff series are set to start Friday with games one and two and then game three on Saturday if needed. However, rain in the forecast later this week could alter that.

Here are the previews for each game involving local teams this week:

—

Class 6A

—

No. 5 Homewood Patriots at No. 1 Hartselle Tigers

The No. 1 ranked Tigers' gift for winning its area this year isn't much of a reward. While Hartselle does avoid having to travel to No. 3 Mountain Brook, hosting No. 5 Homewood isn't much of a prize either.

Hartselle (24-7) comes into the series on a six-game winning streak, having won those six games by a combined 72-13. Homewood was swept by Mountain Brook last week.

Hartselle advanced to the 6A quarterfinals a season ago and to the state finals the previous two years. The Tigers' last first-round loss came in 2018.

Hartselle is led by a trio of Division-I signees in JoJo Williamson (Alabama), Peyton Steele (Alabama) and Cade Miles (Jacksonville State).

Prediction: Hartselle

—

Pinson Valley Indians at Athens Golden Eagles

After a 22-14 season and a second round playoff berth a season ago, Athens is back in the 6A playoffs with a 21-10 record. Their opponent, Pinson Valley, limps into the playoffs with a 5-22 record.

Athens hasn't advanced to the second round in back-to-back years since 2011-12.

Prediction: Athens

—

Class 5A

—

Ardmore Tigers at No. 9 Springville Tigers

Ardmore (18-13) beat out fellow Limestone County school East Limestone for the last playoff spot in Class 5A, Area 16 thanks to a series win over the Indians. Springville is 22-9 coming into the series.

Ardmore advanced to the second of the playoffs last season, defeating John Carroll Catholic before losing a tight series in three games to Sardis.

Prediction: Ardmore

—

Lawrence County Red Devils at John Carroll Catholic Cavaliers

Lawrence County is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Red Devils are 15-16, but closed the regular season on a hot streak, winning eight of their last nine games.

John Carroll (18-12) is also peaking at the right time. The Cavaliers have won 13 of their last 16 games.

Lawrence County hasn't reached the second round of the playoffs since 2016.

Prediction: John Carroll

—

Class 4A

—

Priceville Bulldogs at No. 8 Deshler Tigers

Thanks to a close series win over West Morgan a couple of weeks ago, Priceville (20-10) edged out the Rebels to return to the playoffs.

Last season Priceville finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. This season, however, has been more of a grind as the Bulldogs had to replace eight starters. The team is clicking at the right time though, winning 14 of its last 18 games.

Colman Gann has emerged as the team's ace with a perfect 6-0 record. Gann recently threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 batters in another game. UNA signee Wes Walker is knocking the cover off the ball, recently having a six game stretch where the senior hit .611 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Prediction: Priceville

—

West Limestone Wildcats at Ashville Bulldogs

West Limestone comes into the series 12-17, but the Wildcats did win their final four games of the regular season, including a sweep of Rogers to make the playoffs.

Ashville finished the regular season 16-12.

Prediction: Ashville

—

Class 3A

—

Fayette County Tigers at No. 5 Decatur Heritage Eagles

In its first season under head coach Jay Mitchell last year, the Eagles advanced to the second round of the playoffs in what also was the team's first season in Class 3A. This season the Eagles are 21-7 and looking to go even further.

Decatur Heritage has won 10 of its last 11 games and five of its seven losses have come to teams in Class 5A or higher.

Despite being unranked and area runner-up, Fayette County is no slouch. The Tigers are 20-10 on the season.

Prediction: Decatur Heritage.

—

Elkmont Red Devils at No. 8 Westbrook Christian Warriors

Elkmont (12-15) edged Clements to take the last playoff spot in Class 3A, Area 16. Westbrook Christian is 16-9 this season.

Prediction: Westbrook Christian

—

Class 2A

—

No. 8 Lindsay Lane Lions at No. 3 Vincent Yellow Jackets

The second top 10 matchup involving local teams this week is a rematch of last year's 2A North semifinals.

Lindsay Lane (19-8) will travel to Vincent (24-4) who defeated the Lions in three games last year to advance to the 2A state finals.

Expect more fireworks than usual for a first round matchup.

Prediction: Vincent

—

Class 1A

—

Jacksonville Christian Thunder at Athens Bible Trojans

In its first season without longtime coach Bill Murrell, Athens Bible (10-12) is back and hosting a playoff game. The Trojans defeated Skyline in three games last week to earn that honor.

There's still plenty of Murrell flavor. Brad Murrell, Bill's son, is the new head coach and Luke Murrell, Bill's grandson, is one of the team's top players.

Prediction: Athens Bible

